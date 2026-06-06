Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Ann L. Klieves's avatar
Ann L. Klieves
1h

Thank you so much for these Tom!! I love so many of them.!! The ones about CO2 absorbing Plants are so spot on!! Sharing

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