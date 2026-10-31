Humor makes us think about issues, bringing us all down to earth in the process. Readers often send me great memes they’ve seen, in fact. So, every now and then, we’re going to share some of them.
Most importantly, understand that those who are corrupt despise nothing more than being the subject of laughter directed at them.
Here’s a new batch:
BONUS FREEDOM MEME:
More soon!
#Climate #FossilFuels #NaturalGas #Energy #Humor #Memes #Freedom #GlobalWarming #FreeSpeech #GRIFTY
The idiotic Climate Hoax is proof positive that facts and data have nothing to do with the Left's zealous adherence to this nonsense. Amazingly, no matter what the predictions - always dire! always imminent! - are, the Left's solution is more regulation and taxes.
Never once has a Democrat said, "Given the dire nation of the existential threat to humanity from the climate changing, we need to LOWER taxes by 40% on everyone, so they can afford to stock their survival bunkers."
What I find concerning is the fake physics behind the IR CO2 models. Thats a deep level of fraud that shows the intent is malicious.