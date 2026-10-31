Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Christopher Messina's avatar
Christopher Messina
4h

The idiotic Climate Hoax is proof positive that facts and data have nothing to do with the Left's zealous adherence to this nonsense. Amazingly, no matter what the predictions - always dire! always imminent! - are, the Left's solution is more regulation and taxes.

Never once has a Democrat said, "Given the dire nation of the existential threat to humanity from the climate changing, we need to LOWER taxes by 40% on everyone, so they can afford to stock their survival bunkers."

Reply
Share
Maud'Dib's avatar
Maud'Dib
4h

What I find concerning is the fake physics behind the IR CO2 models. Thats a deep level of fraud that shows the intent is malicious.

Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Thomas J Shepstone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture