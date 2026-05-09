Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Ann L. Klieves's avatar
Ann L. Klieves
6h

Thank you Tom!! Starting the day laughing at their ridiculous climate scam ideas!! Makes them look worse than they already do !!

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