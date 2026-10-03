Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Ann L. Klieves's avatar
Ann L. Klieves
Oct 3

Thank you Tom,These are great.The bongo playing monkeys are actually smarter than these climate scammers hahaha, but this one is good.The one that says "you are only seeing the top" is a good picture of exactly what is happening.Sharing with our group as they like to start the day with laughing at the climate cons.Keep up your super work!

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John Shanahan's avatar
John Shanahan
Oct 3

This essay wins the World Series. Thanks.

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