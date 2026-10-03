Humor makes us think about issues, bringing us all down to earth in the process. Readers often send me great memes they’ve seen, in fact. So, every now and then, we’re going to share some of them.
Most importantly, understand that those who are corrupt despise nothing more than being the subject of laughter directed at them.
Here’s a new batch:
BONUS FREEDOM MEME:
More soon!
#Climate #FossilFuels #NaturalGas #Energy #Humor #Memes #Freedom #GlobalWarming #FreeSpeech #GRIFTY
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Thank you Tom,These are great.The bongo playing monkeys are actually smarter than these climate scammers hahaha, but this one is good.The one that says "you are only seeing the top" is a good picture of exactly what is happening.Sharing with our group as they like to start the day with laughing at the climate cons.Keep up your super work!
This essay wins the World Series. Thanks.