Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Ann L. Klieves's avatar
Ann L. Klieves
2h

Dear Tom, I look forward every Saturday to seeing your great humor posts about climate cons.

Good to laugh at them !! My favorite one today is the sheep on the way off the cliff.I am glad WE are not following the sheep( and neither are real sheep!) off the cliff.

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