"Saving the Planet" - Chronicles of Climate Chutzpah, Issue No. 132
Humor makes us think about issues, bringing us all down to earth in the process. Readers often send me great memes they’ve seen, in fact. So, every now and then, we’re going to share some of them.
Most importantly, understand that those who are corrupt despise nothing more than being the subject of laughter directed at them.
Here’s a new batch:
BONUS FREEDOM MEME:
More soon!
#Climate #FossilFuels #NaturalGas #Energy #Humor #Memes #Freedom #GlobalWarming #FreeSpeech
While you’re here, please strike a blow for true justice by signing our petition!
Dear Tom, I look forward every Saturday to seeing your great humor posts about climate cons.
Good to laugh at them !! My favorite one today is the sheep on the way off the cliff.I am glad WE are not following the sheep( and neither are real sheep!) off the cliff.