Humor makes us think about issues, bringing us all down to earth in the process. Readers often send me great memes they’ve seen, in fact. So, every now and then, we’re going to share some of them.
Most importantly, understand that those who are corrupt despise nothing more than being the subject of laughter directed at them.
Here’s a new batch:
BONUS FREEDOM MEME:
More soon!
#Climate #FossilFuels #NaturalGas #Energy #Humor #Memes #Freedom #GlobalWarming #FreeSpeech #GRIFTY
Wow, Thomas! Great set this week. I “borrowed” several to spread around. Thanks.
Another great set of humor aimed at the climate scammers!! They probably would not like these as they do not understand what " Energy"means.My favorite one is wind turdbines(yes I spelled this right) and strippers!! Oh so funny and sad at the same time. I shared this with my group that is fighting the solar scam here in VA.I will be gifting subscriptions to your super great substack, to them for Christmas gifts."Sharing" your good information will help "Scaring" the people who have IQ's of 80!! I know this is too easy to do, but it is more fun them simply letting them continue this Bull sheetska.