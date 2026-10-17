Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Stanley Vick's avatar
Stanley Vick
Oct 17

Wow, Thomas! Great set this week. I “borrowed” several to spread around. Thanks.

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Ann L. Klieves's avatar
Ann L. Klieves
Oct 17

Another great set of humor aimed at the climate scammers!! They probably would not like these as they do not understand what " Energy"means.My favorite one is wind turdbines(yes I spelled this right) and strippers!! Oh so funny and sad at the same time. I shared this with my group that is fighting the solar scam here in VA.I will be gifting subscriptions to your super great substack, to them for Christmas gifts."Sharing" your good information will help "Scaring" the people who have IQ's of 80!! I know this is too easy to do, but it is more fun them simply letting them continue this Bull sheetska.

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