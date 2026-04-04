Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Ann L. Klieves's avatar
Ann L. Klieves
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Thank you Terrific Tom, I love the first picture!! The rest are good too.Starts the day with smiles and pokes at these scammers

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