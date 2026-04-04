"Saving the Planet" - Chronicles of Climate Chutzpah, Issue No. 115
Humor makes us think about issues, bringing us all down to earth in the process. Readers often send me great memes they’ve seen, in fact. So, every now and then, we’re going to share some of them.
Most importantly, understand that those who are corrupt despise nothing more than being the subject of laughter directed at them.
Here’s a new batch:
BONUS FREEDOM MEME:
More soon!
#Climate #FossilFuels #NaturalGas #Energy #Humor #Memes #Freedom #GlobalWarming #FreeSpeech
Thank you Terrific Tom, I love the first picture!! The rest are good too.Starts the day with smiles and pokes at these scammers