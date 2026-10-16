Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Patrick McGuire
Oct 16

Excellent analysis of a poisonous agenda deliberately designed to be murky and deceptive. There is no crisis, so make up existential threats and punish those who expose the truth.

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