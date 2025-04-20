Climate lawfare is running wild across the U.S. via an unholy alliance between NGO special interests and trial lawyer types. No better illustration of this is provided than the recent order of a Federal District Judge in Puerto Rico by the name of Aida M. Delgado-Colón.

Judge Delgado-Colón lambasts Attorney David Efron, who brought the case on behalf of San Juan, Puerto Rico, in the following abbreviated version of her order.

Little more than a year before San Juan filed its complaint, a group of around forty other Puerto Rico municipalities filed a putative class action complaint against the exact same group of defendants, which is pending before a sister Court in this District…

On December 13, 2023, the plaintiff in this case, the Municipality of San , Puerto Rico (“San Juan”) filed a 241-page complaint against several oil industry defendants claiming damages from climate change-related events that it alleges were caused by the defendants’ industrial activities throughout the years.

Ultimately, the Court’s decision flowed directly from its examination of the consequences of the plaintiff’s attorney’s abdication of his ethical duties to his client and to the Court. At this point in the litigation, responsibility for this will be assessed properly without the Court penalizing the client, the Municipality of San Juan, for its attorney’s misconduct. But the facts and circumstances examined below evince the need for corrective action…

This Opinion and Order should serve as a cautionary tale for all members of the bar…

From early on in this case, the defendants have pointed to substantial similarities between many of the filings made by San Juan here and those filed by the plaintiffs in the Municipalities’ Case. Despite being on notice of defendants’ plagiarism accusations at almost every step of the way, San Juan did not respond to these allegations in any meaningful way. Some of the instances of plagiarism are summarized below…

San Juan’s 241-page complaint is almost a carbon copy of the original complaint filed a year before in the Municipalities’ Case by different, unrelated counsel…

Just a review of the first couple of paragraphs of the complaint is enough to warrant suspicion. Apart from substituting “plaintiffs” for “plaintiff,” occasionally making reference to “the Municipality of San Juan” instead of the collective municipalities, sprinkling some adverbs such as “incredibly” at the beginning of a paragraph and breaking a paragraph in two, the language, footnotes, and citations are identical to the corresponding paragraphs in the complaint filed in the Municipalities’ Case.

And these suspicions are well-founded. As defendants point out in their joint motion to dismiss, the complaint in this case is rife with examples of plagiarism:

The complaints include identical typos…

From the Court’s estimation, the five briefs it has been able to identify as plagiarized (in no small part thanks to defendants’ motions), run up to a total of approximately 440 pages. Some of these briefs are not text-searchable, as they appear to be scanned copies uploaded to CM/ECF. For these reasons, the Court is impeded from listing all instances of the suspected plagiarism…

Evidently, San Juan’s complaint is a poorly plagiarized version of the complaint in the Municipalities’ Case…

As to San Juan’s oppositions to the motions to dismiss, these are likewise copycat briefs ripped from those filed in the Municipalities’ Case. Like in the complaint, Attorney Efron tried to eliminate references to class actions, but he failed to thoroughly purge these references from San Juan’s briefs and some survived…

The touchstone of plagiarism is lack of attribution. As in law school, passing someone else’s work off as one’s own is wrong as a matter of fact and professional ethics…

Under both its inherent authority to govern the conduct of proceedings before it and its authority under Fed. R. Civ. P. 11(c)(3), the Court is empowered to sanction Attorney Efron for his failure to exercise reasonable diligence in this case and for engaging in plagiarism. Therefore,

Attorney Efron is ORDERED TO SHOW CAUSE, in writing, within fifteen days, why he should not be monetarily sanctioned in the amount of $7,000 for his untimely filings and lack of diligence in the management of case deadlines. With regards to the matter of plagiarism, the Court considers that a monetary sanction on its own would be insufficient to address the seriousness of the circumstances. Accordingly, the Court will be issuing a separate order to address that issue.

Finally, the Clerk of the Court is instructed to provide notice of this Opinion and Order to Mayor Miguel Romero and the Honorable Gloria Escudero Morales, the President of the Municipal Legislature of San Juan.

SO ORDERED.

At San Juan, Puerto Rico, on this 9th day of April, 2025.

S/AIDA M. DELGADO-COLÓN

United States District Judge