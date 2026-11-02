Guest post by Jim Willis of Marcellus Drilling News.

In June, we told you that 194 landowners in Salem Township (Luzerne County, near Berwick) were lining up to become AI millionaires by selling their land for a giant new data center project (see NEPA Landowners Line Up to Become AI Millionaires by Selling Land).

On Tuesday night, they got a lot closer. Salem Township supervisors voted 2-0 to more than double the size of the township’s data center zoning district, clearing the way for “Salem 3,” a proposed 4,466-acre energy and data center campus that needs 4 gigawatts (GW) of power. And the price went up! It’s now a potential $1.4 billion land sale, up from the $1.2 billion we reported in June. Should we pop the champagne? Almost. Call it a very big step toward the finish line.

Selling, Not Leasing

One important point for our landowner readers: this isn’t a lease. With a gas lease, you sign, collect a bonus and royalties, and stay right where you are. Here, the families are selling their land outright: farms, homesteads and houses. When the deal closes, they pack up and move. Many won’t move far, though. Sordoni told the Times Leader in June that most of the QTS sellers stayed within 10 to 15 miles.

Salem Township: Data Center Central

Here’s a quick recap for anyone just tuning in. Salem Township is already an energy town. It’s home to Talen Energy’s Susquehanna nuclear plant (the two big cooling towers you see from Route 11) and the Moxie Freedom combined-cycle natural gas power plant. Amazon bought Talen’s data center campus next to the nuclear plant in 2024. In June 2025, Amazon announced it would spend $20 billion on AI data centers in eastern Pennsylvania, and Salem Township was one of the two sites it named (see Amazon Investing $20 Billion to Build AI Data Centers in Eastern PA).

Then came “Salem 2.” Earlier this year, QTS (owned by Blackstone) paid 96 Salem Township landowners $586 million for about 1,700 acres. Now Salem 3 is moving forward, along with a much smaller “Salem 4” (about 185 acres, requested by Moores 109 LLC), which supervisors also approved Tuesday. That’s four data center campuses in one township. All together, the overlay district grew by more than 3,000 acres.

A Quick Reminder About 4-3 Glennbrook Group

As we explained in June, 4-3 Glennbrook Group isn’t the landowners themselves. It’s the team working on behalf of the landowners, led by co-founders Jack Sordoni and Dave Scoblick, and it’s the same crew that put together the QTS deal. 4-3 “de-risks” the land (studies, infrastructure, site planning, lining up a buyer) while the families still own it, so the landowners collect the premium instead of outside speculators.

The buyer still hasn’t been named. In June, Sordoni said the buyer’s name was covered by a nondisclosure agreement until zoning was approved and the sale closed.

Third Time’s the Charm

Getting to Tuesday’s vote was bumpy. The township planning commission first recommended the zoning change on July 23. Then a group of residents sued, alleging Sunshine Act violations: people were turned away, and the doors were locked. Luzerne County Judge Lesa Gelb ordered a do-over. The commission voted again Aug. 27, but the judge’s written order had put a hold on any action, so the commission voted a third time on Sept. 24.

Tuesday’s special meeting, held at the Assembly of God church in Berwick, was packed. Lots of people wore orange shirts to show they support Sordoni, and most of the public comments were in favor.

What’s in Salem 3

According to 4-3, here’s the plan:

Power: The campus would be designed around 4 GW of power demand. New power plants and grid upgrades would be built at the developer’s expense, following Gov. Shapiro’s “bring your own power” Executive Order 2026-05 and the state’s GRID standards.

Water: Closed-loop cooling, meaning no water withdrawals beyond normal office use.

Community benefits: A $43 million package, including $12 million for a 24/7 micro-hospital with an emergency department (Berwick lost its ER in 2022).

Green space: About 75% of the land would stay green space, buffers, or setbacks.

Jobs: More than 2,000 (estimated).

In September, Sordoni also offered bigger setbacks (1,500 feet), a 65-foot height limit on buildings and baseline water testing, at his own expense, for every water well in the township. There’s even a plan for the feral cats living on the property.

The deal has grown along the way, too. In June it was a $1.2 billion deal covering a bit over 4,000 acres. Now it’s $1.4 billion and 4,466 acres.

MDN’s Take

Let’s celebrate this one. In June, we did the math on $1.2 billion for “more than 4,000 acres” and came up with $300,000 per acre. With the new numbers, $1.4 billion for 4,466 acres, it works out to roughly $313,500 per acre. Own about 3.2 acres, and you’re a millionaire. Spread across 194 families, that’s an average of roughly $7.2 million per family. (What each family actually gets depends on how many acres it owns.)

Remember Peter Onisick, the former bricklayer on Mingle Inn Road we told you about in June? He said he and his wife both came from very poor families, and this was their chance to be debt-free. Tony Allegrati, his neighbor with 30 acres, said his daughter would get through college without debt. Tuesday’s vote moved families like theirs one big step closer. That’s who this website was started for: landowners who’ve lived next to energy infrastructure for decades and are finally getting a big payday from it.

Now for the part our readers will appreciate most. In the release, Sordoni pitches the site as sitting between “two nuclear towers, a massive gas plant” and “virtually unlimited fuel sources.” Translation: Marcellus Shale gas. Salem 3 needs 4 GW, and the developer says it will build the new power itself.

If all of that came from modern combined-cycle gas plants running full-time, we figure it would take something like 600 to 650 million cubic feet of gas per day (MMcf/d). That’s on top of what Amazon, QTS, and everyone else in the neighborhood will need. Wind and solar won’t run a 4 GW campus around the clock. Gas will.

Here’s something else to think about. Across Pennsylvania, the usual anti-fossil-fuel crowd is rallying for data center moratoriums. Meanwhile, the township that knows more about living with big power plants than almost anyplace else just said “yes” for the third time, in a packed room full of orange shirts. That ought to tell you something.

One caution: as Scoblick himself said, this isn’t over. There’s no named buyer yet, the power plants still need permits from DEP, and the people who sued once could sue again. We’ll keep you posted.

Here’s the 4-3 Glennbrook Group press release.

#DataCenters #MDN #SalemTownship #Zoning #Pennsylvania

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