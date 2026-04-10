Guest Post by Robert Bradley, Jr. at Master Resource.

Social media is home to a number of legal solicitations regarding rooftop solar contracts where homeowners are tied into long-term solar contracts with bankrupt companies. Lawyers win; everyone else loses.

Previous posts at MasterResource (here and here) have documented the collapse of this subindustry.

#ClimateBlob #MasterResource #Bradley #Solar #RooftopSolar #Lawfare #Lawsuits

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