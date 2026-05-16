Guest Post by Robert Bradley, Jr. at Master Resource.

The following Facebook advertisement from a solar litigation firm is indicative of the collapse of the rooftop solar industry, leaving customers with long-term contracts in the lurch.

Homeowners with Dividend Solar Financial or Sunlight Financial! Are You Tired of Being Trapped in a Damaging Solar Contract?

You are likely paying more than expected and feeling burdened by misleading promises and UCC-1 liens on your property.

It’s time to take control of your solar agreement.

The Hidden Costs of Your Solar Contract:

Higher bills than promised

Misleading promises and broken commitments

UCC-1 liens on your property

Difficulty in canceling your contract

But there is a solution…

It May Be Time To Cancel Your Solar Contract With Cancel My Solar!

Cancel your solar contract without hassle

Remove UCC-1 liens from your property

Keep your solar equipment and enjoy free solar power for life

Expert guidance and legal support

Your home, your finances, and your peace of mind will thank you.

Click Below Now To Book Your FREE Solar Exit Consultation Today!