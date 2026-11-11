We’ve reposted numerous articles from Ron Stein here over the years and he frequently comments on other posts on this site. His material is always popular with readers, as Ron concentrates his attention on several key points, which he reiterates in most articles, including the fact that green energy doesn’t really produce anything other than electricity - and then only intermittently - whereas oil and gas are the very foundations of modern society in terms of consumer products.

Ron also speaks with great authority on refinery-related issues, but I didn’t realize just how much experience he truly has until watching his latest 3-minute video where he tells his story:

So glad and honored to have you on board, Ron!

#RonStein #PTSadvance #EnergySecurity #RonaldStein #Refineries

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