Our friend and frequent guest poster, Ron Stein. was just profiled by CIOlook magazine in a much-deserved article about his accomplishments.

Here are the best parts

In 2025, he successfully sold the company to a United Kingdom-based firm. His journey from refinery construction to building a nationally recognized staffing business gave him a unique understanding of how energy policies affect jobs, businesses, and communities.

In 1995, Ronald turned his industry experience into entrepreneurship by founding PTS Advance, a California-based staffing company. The company was built on the philosophy of “Advancing People Through Business, and Business Through People.” Under his leadership, PTS Advance became the largest staffing company serving the energy sector in the United States.

This practical experience gave him a deep understanding of the infrastructure that transforms crude oil into usable transportation fuels and everyday products and provided insights that few energy policy commentators possess.

Ronald’s leadership philosophy was not shaped in policy discussions or academic settings. It was built through decades of hands-on experience which began with two of the world’s leading engineering companies, Fluor and Bechtel. During his career, he designed and constructed refineries across the world.

As a columnist for Energy Literacy at America Out Loud NEWS, Ronald continues to advance energy literacy by analyzing the practical, social, and economic facets of energy policy. He also contributes his expertise to broader public discussions by advising Committee for a Constructive Tomorrow (CFACT) and the Heartland Institute on energy literacy. His work shows a commitment to simplifying complex energy topics for the general public, legislators, educators, and corporate leaders.

A Professional Engineer, author, and energy consultant, he has gained respect as one of the voices of the energy dialogue across the globe. Instead of promoting popular narratives and asking people to believe them, he encourages them to think, speak, and know more about the energy systems that make industries and economies function.

Energy permeates every facet of modern civilization, but very few have a true grasp on the systems involved. It all starts with having an intelligent dialogue based on facts. For more than five decades, Ronald Stein has been studying the systems that make transportation fuels, everyday products, and electricity possible and educating others about them.

Today, Ronald continues to apply that practical experience to public discussions on energy. He describes himself as an energy freethinker who encourages balanced and informed conversations about renewable electricity and fossil fuels. Instead of taking sides in the debate over climate policy, he approaches energy issues with an open and objective mindset. He is committed to addressing misconceptions among policymakers and the public and believes that a better understanding of energy issues is essential to reducing economic hardship and improving the well-being of communities.

Ronald believes that one of the most misunderstood aspects of today’s energy discussion is the difference between electricity generation and the role of crude oil. He explains that wind and solar technologies generate electricity when weather conditions are favorable, but they do not produce physical products. Crude oil serves a different purpose. After refining, it becomes the foundation for jet fuel, diesel, gasoline, bunker fuel, and thousands of everyday products that support modern life and economies worldwide.

He describes the current shift as an electricity transition rather than a complete energy transition. He explains that electricity is only one component of the broader energy system and emphasizes the scientific principle that energy cannot be created or destroyed, only transformed from one form to another.

Based on this perspective, Ronald emphasizes that the world still relies heavily on crude oil. He points to the global fleet of merchant ships, aircraft, and vehicles as examples of industries that continue to depend on petroleum-based transportation fuels and materials.

Ronald also notes that every major source of electricity, including hydro, coal, natural gas, nuclear, wind, and solar, depends on equipment and infrastructure that require petroleum-based materials during manufacturing and construction. He uses this perspective to explain the continued importance of crude oil in supporting modern infrastructure.

He also points out that while electricity can power devices such as smartphones, it does not manufacture the products themselves. Through these observations, Ronald encourages a broader and more practical understanding of the role of energy in everyday life.

Ronald emphasizes that planes, ships, trucks, and cars do not run on crude oil directly. Instead, they operate on transportation fuels that are produced by refining crude oil. Jet fuel powers aircraft, diesel fuels trucks, gasoline powers cars, and bunker fuel is used by ships. He explains that the refining process transforms crude oil into the fuels that keep global transportation moving. Without refineries, these essential fuels would not exist, regardless of how much crude oil remains available.

The refining process also produces the raw materials used to manufacture more than 6,000 everyday products. These materials are essential for medical equipment, construction, telecommunications, and many other industries. This perspective highlights that discussions about energy should consider not only crude oil extraction but also the critical role of refining. The refining industry supports essential infrastructures and services that modern economy and society depends on every day.

Ronald offers a detailed perspective on California’s energy landscape. He notes that California functions as an energy island because the Sierra Nevada mountains restrict pipeline connectivity with the rest of the United States. The state consumes nearly 48 million gallons of transportation fuels every day that supports military and commercial aviation, millions of passenger vehicles, and the trucking and construction industries.

He also highlights concerns about California’s declining refining capacity. The major refiners still operating in the State have written letters to the California Governor indicating that they are considering closing their California refineries and leaving the state. He attributes this situation to the state’s regulatory environment and argues that increasing regulatory pressure has made it more difficult for refiners to continue operating.

He further explains that if these refineries close, California would need to import transportation fuels from overseas refineries. These fuels would travel long distances by polluting tankers before reaching California ports. However, the Ports of Los Angeles, Long Beach, and Oakland are not designed to import those humongous volumes of transportation fuels demanded within the State.

From his perspective, this approach could increase transportation-related emissions while shifting fuel production to countries with less stringent environmental standards. He argues that this outcome would not align with the state’s long-term environmental objectives and underscores the need for practical and balanced energy policies…

These themes are also explored in the Pulitzer Prize nominated Clean Energy Exploitations, the book Ronald co-authored. The book examines the environmental and human challenges associated with mining materials used in clean electricity technologies. It also raises important questions about whether the transition to renewable electricity may unintentionally create new forms of environmental and social inequality. Through his writings and public engagement, Ronald encourages balanced, evidence-based conversations on the future of global energy.