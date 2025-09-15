Yesterday, I reviewed a junk science study published in Nature Magazine and its journal. I did so from a purely lay perspective, but John Robson exposes the junk by looking into the science itself. His take is absolutely wonderful!

Enjoy and I know you will!

#Nature #FossilFuels #CO2 #HeatWaves #JunkScience #ClimateLawfare #Climate #ClimateFacts #JohnRobson #ClimateDiscussionNexus #ClimatePropaganda

Share