The great Robert Bryce has an excellent post out reviewing Bill McKibben’s latest book and says this about the book and the author:

McKibben’s latest book, Here Comes The Sun: A Last Chance for the Climate and a Fresh Chance for Civilization, provides another example of the hucksterism that has made him famous. It’s also another example of his rank dishonesty. The book is a 220-page love letter to America’s most formidable geopolitical rival: the People’s Republic of China. McKibben is effusive in his praise of China’s pursuit of EVs, batteries, solar panels, and wind turbines. But he blithely ignores China’s record as one of the world’s most notorious abusers of human rights. In particular, he makes only a passing mention of how dependent China’s solar sector is on the use of slavery in Xinjiang province, where numerous reports have determined that Uyghur Muslims are being enslaved to produce components for solar panels. Further, his book ignores the land-use conflicts over alt-energy that are raging all around the world. Finally, McKibben ignores the pesky problem of scale.

The article is chock-full of examples of how McKibben bends over backward in admiration for Communist China and I encourage readers to check it out. There are, though, additional items I’d like to highlight because they further explain McKibben's China syndrome.

First, one cannot appreciate McKibben’s position on China without understanding who he serves and how he goes to great lengths to hide his relationship with his master. It is the Rockefeller family. I addressed this in a post nine years ago:

The group 350.org is a rebranded version of McKibben’s earlier “Step-It-Up” campaign and was formed with Rockefeller family assistance through the Sustainable Markets Foundation, about which we have written several times. The latter funds some of the slimiest anti-fracking campaigns imaginable. 350.org now takes in about $3.6 million per year. The board includes not only McKibben but also trial lawyer advocate Jay Halflon, who heads up the Sustainable Markets Foundation. It is, therefore, still very much a Rockefeller entity and received over $500,000 directly from the Rockefeller Brothers Fund and Rockefeller Family Fund in 2012 according to 990 returns made by those organizations. Yet, Bill McKibben, the public face of 350.org and one of its five directors three years ago when the video below was made (he’s now President), would have us believe the organization is “not very well” funded, and uses phrases such as “to the extent we have any money at all.” Apparently, $3.6 million per year is chump change to this guy. Plus, get this; he pretends he doesn’t know if the Rockefeller family still funds his organization. Ask yourself, if you were a director of an outfit virtually synonymous with your name, that supposedly wasn’t very well funded and was started with the help of someone who continued to give you over half a million dollars annually, could you credibly claim not to know it? No, Bill McKibben is either a liar or the dumbest man in the environmental movement. Unfortunately, it’s a toss-up as you’ll see from watching this video (watch the full video here for more entertainment): Now, did you note how McKibben, before he was forced to admit the Rockefeller role, says he thought the Rasmussen Foundation, out of Sweden, might be 350.org’s biggest funder? Well, then you may be surprised to learn the V. Kann Rasmussen Foundation is located in New York City, not Sweden, and it donated $75,000 to 350.org in 2011, less than 15% of the Rockefeller funding he couldn’t recall. Some memory. Perhaps he was confused, though, as the Rasmussen Foundation hired the Rockefeller Brothers Fund that year to help manage its own program. It’s all so hard to keep straight.

Secondly, it’s important to grasp just how important Communist China is to the Rockefellers, which I wrote about in-depth here in 2018:

The NRDC is, essentially, a Rockefeller enterprise. It was founded by John Adams, a bat boy for the family team, who continues to be affiliated with the organization as well as its Open Space Institute and Catskill Mountainkeeper spinoffs, the latter being a plaything for his son Ramsay and the former being headed by Rockefeller descendant Kim Elliman. Larry Rockefeller, Jr. is also involved, of course, and the family as a whole funds numerous other fractivist enterprises who collaborate with the NRDC gang. The NRDC does absolutely nothing that is not wholly aligned with the Rockefeller family agenda. They’re family, after all (see also this NY Post summary)… The NRDC is, essentially, a Rockefeller enterprise. It was founded by John Adams, a bat boy for the family team, who continues to be affiliated with the organization as well as its Open Space Institute and Catskill Mountainkeeper spinoffs, the latter being a plaything for his son Ramsay and the former being headed by Rockefeller descendant Kim Elliman. Larry Rockefeller, Jr. is also involved, of course, and the family as a whole funds numerous other fractivist enterprises who collaborate with the NRDC gang. The NRDC does absolutely nothing that is not wholly aligned with the Rockefeller family agenda. They’re family, after all (see also this NY Post summary)…. That infrastructure, I pointed out, was a new petrochemical import terminal in Tianjin, “the first time in history” a Western company had a stake in a Chinese petrochemical port. “Rose Rock Infrastructure, Ltd. Is a subsidiary of Rose Rock Partners, LLC and is dedicated to development, ownership and management of infrastructure assets in China.” It has joint venture offices in Beijing, Tianjin and Hong Kong. But, that isn’t all. Check out this story from March of this year and this, in particular: New York-based Rockefeller Capital Management, formed through the acquisition of family office Rockefeller & Co. by its management team as well as an investment fund from Viking Global Investors and a Rockefeller family trust, officially launched last week, with $18.5 billion in assets under advisement in its existing asset management and wealth management businesses…. Viking owns a majority stake in the firm, while the trust representing the family owns about 10 percent. The firm’s board also includes Rockefeller family members David Rockefeller Jr., son of the family patriarch who died in 2017, and Peter M. O’Neill, a Rockefeller heir who has long overseen the family’s investments. And, where is Rockefeller Capital Management focused? Well, perhaps this title block for an article on its website by Chief Investment Strategist Jimmy C. Chang provides a clue:

The article, to be fair, is much more fair and balanced than the subtitle, but the point remains; Rockefeller Capital Management is focused on China. And, the NRDC being a Rockefeller project, this is the real NRDC China connection. It’s also the one Congress ought to be investigating as it properly digs into the way 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organizations are being misused to advance private special interests. It’s the same with everything the supposedly “charitable” Rockefeller family does. The time for busting up this cartel is long overdue.

So, there you have it. It was clear years ago: the Rockefellers are heavily invest in Communist China and Bill McKibben and that's what his Communist China apologetics are all about.

#BillMcKibben #Rockefellers #Solar #CCP #China #CommunistChina #SolarPanels #350.org

Share