Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
2h

Rivian may not construct anything but will gladly take the free government money. Let all products stand in their own. If the market only purchases a small volume and the producer spends huge amounts of capital over the sales revenue, let them go broke or use their own funds to support the loss. The government subsidy concept has been perverted beyond tolerable. Time to quit the nonsense.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Thomas J Shepstone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture