This is the seventh installment of my annual updates on the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) annual Investments of Proceeds report. This post compares the claims about the success of the investments against reality. As in my previous posts I have found that the claims that RGGI successfully provides substantive emission reductions are unfounded and that the revenue investments cost per ton reduced far exceed all social cost of carbon estimates.

I have been involved in the RGGI program process since its inception. I blog about the details of the RGGI program because very few seem to want to provide any criticisms of the program. The opinions expressed in this post do not reflect the position of any of my previous employers or any other company I have been associated with, these comments are mine alone.

Background

RGGI is a market-based program to reduce greenhouse gas emissions (Factsheet). It has been a cooperative effort among the states of Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island, and Vermont to cap and reduce CO2 emissions from the power sector since 2008.

New Jersey was in at the beginning, dropped out for years, and re-joined in 2020. Virginia joined in 2021 and dropped out at the end of 2023. Pennsylvania has joined but is not actively participating in everything due to on-going litigation.

According to a RGGI website:

“The RGGI states issue CO2 allowances which are distributed almost entirely through regional auctions, resulting in proceeds for reinvestment in strategic energy and consumer programs. Programs funded with RGGI investments have spanned a wide range of consumers, providing benefits and improvements to private homes, local businesses, multi-family housing, industrial facilities, community buildings, retail customers, and more.”

Proceeds Investment Report

The 2022 investment proceeds report was released on July 8, 2024 According to the press release:

The participating states of the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) today released a report tracking the investment of proceeds generated from RGGI’s regional CO2 allowance auctions. The report tracks investments of RGGI proceeds in 2022, providing state-specific success stories and program highlights. The RGGI states have individual discretion over how to invest proceeds according to state-specific goals. Accordingly, states direct funds to a wide variety of programs, touching all aspects of the energy sector.



In 2022, $364 million in RGGI proceeds were invested in programs including energy efficiency, clean and renewable energy, beneficial electrification, greenhouse gas abatement, and direct bill assistance. Over their lifetime, these 2022 investments are projected to provide participating households and businesses with $1.8 billion in energy bill savings and avoid the emission of 6.6 million short tons of CO2.



The largest share of the investments was directed to energy efficiency, with 49% of the 2022 total. Other categories receiving significant investments include direct bill assistance, clean and renewable energy programs, beneficial electrification, and greenhouse gas abatement and climate adaptation programs. Approximately 30% of these investments went towards environmental justice and equity focused programs. For more details on both 2022 and cumulative investments and benefits, see the full report, Investment of RGGI Proceeds in 2022.

The report breaks down the investments into five major categories:

Energy efficiency makes up 49% of 2022 RGGI investments and 61% of cumulative investments. Programs funded by these investments in 2022 are expected to return about $1.5 billion in lifetime energy bill savings to more than 189,000 participating households and over 2,000 businesses in the region and avoid the release of 6.5 million short tons of CO2. Clean and renewable energy makes up 7% of 2022 RGGI investments and 6% of cumulative investments. RGGI investments in these technologies in 2022 are expected to return over $139 million in lifetime energy bill savings and avoid the release of more than 660,000 short tons of CO2. Beneficial electrification makes up 12% of 2022 RGGI investments and 4% of cumulative investments. RGGI investments in beneficial electrification in 2022 are expected to avoid the release of 315,000 short tons of CO2 and return over $97 million in lifetime savings. Greenhouse gas abatement and climate change adaptation makes up 3% of 2022 RGGI investments and 8% of cumulative investments. RGGI investments in greenhouse gas (GHG) abatement and climate change adaptation (CCA) in 2022 are expected to avoid the release of more than 11,000 short tons of CO2. Direct bill assistance makes up 21% of 2022 RGGI investments and 15% of cumulative investments. Direct bill assistance programs funded through RGGI in 2022 have returned over $77 million in credits or assistance to consumers.

Emissions Reductions

In my previous articles on the Proceeds reports, I have argued that RGGI mis-leads readers when they claim that the RGGI states have reduced power sector CO2 pollution over 50% since 2009. In the following table, I list the 9-state RGGI emissions and percentage reduction from a three-year baseline before the program started in 2009.

I have argued that the implication in the report’s 50% claim is that the RGGI program investments were primarily responsible for the observed reduction even as the economy grew (Chart 1 from the report).

I believe that their insinuation that RGGI was primarily responsible for the emission reductions is wrong. The following table lists the emissions by fuel types for ten RGGI states. It is obvious that the primary cause of the emission reductions was the fuel switch from coal and residual oil to natural gas. This fuel switch occurred because it was economic to do so. I believe that RGGI had very little to do with these fuel switches because fuel costs are the biggest driver for operational costs and the cost adder of the RGGI carbon price was too small to drive the use of natural gas over coal and oil.

I believe that the appropriate measure of RGGI emissions reductions is the decrease due to the investments made with the auction proceeds so I compared the annual reductions made by RGGI investments. The biggest flaw in the RGGI report is that it does not provide the annual RGGI investment CO2 reduction values accumulated since the beginning of the program. In order to make a comparison to the CO2 reduction goals I had to sum the values in the previous reports to provide that information.

The following table lists the annual avoided CO2 emissions generated by the RGGI investments from previous reports. The accumulated total of the annual reductions from RGGI investments is 4,277,230 tons while the difference between the three-year baseline of 2006-2008 and 2022 emissions is 56,704,448 tons. The RGGI investments are only directly responsible for 7.5% of the total observed annual reductions over the baseline to 2022 timeframe!

Although proponents claim that this program has been an unqualified success I disagree. Based on the numbers there are some important caveats to the simplistic comparison of before and after emissions. The numbers in the previous paragraph show that emission reductions from direct RGGI investments were only responsible for 6.7% of the observed reductions. In a detailed article I showed that fuel switching was the most effective driver of emissions reductions since the inception of RGGI and responsible for most of the reductions.

Benefits

Table 1 from the report lists two benefits of 2022 RGGI Investments: emission reductions and energy bill savings. Energy bill savings derive from investments in energy efficiency savings and other efforts that directly reduce costs to consumers. These energy saving benefits typically account for total savings over the lifetime of the project investment. RGGI does the same thing with the CO2 emission reductions but I think that is misleading because the emission reduction metric is annual emissions and not lifetime emissions.

Emission Reduction Cost Efficiency

There is another aspect of this report that is mis-leading and after arguing with RGGI and New York State about the issue, I have concluded that the deception is intentional. I believe that a primary concern for GHG emission reduction policies is the cost effectiveness of the policies and I have argued that this report should provide the information necessary to determine a cost per ton reduced value for control programs for comparison to the social cost of carbon.

If the societal benefits represented by the social cost of carbon for GHG emission reductions are greater than the control costs for those reductions, then there is value in making the reductions. If not, then the control programs are not effective.

Recall that RGGI provides lifetime CO2 emission reductions but I think that is misleading because it suggests that the emission reduction cost efficiency of the investments is the total investments divided by the lifetime benefits of those benefits.

For example, dividing the 2022 investments of $364 million by the lifetime avoided CO2 emissions (7,507,128) yields a value of $49. The Biden administration is re-evaluating the social cost of carbon values but for the time being has announced an initial estimate of $51 per ton and this suggests that RGGI investments are close to being cost effective relative to the Federal social cost of carbon.

However, the social cost of carbon value is calculated for an annual reduction of one ton. In particular, the social cost of carbon is an estimate, in dollars, of the present discounted value of the benefits of reducing annual emissions by a metric ton. I believe that using the lifetime emissions approach is wrong because it applies the social cost multiple times for each ton reduced. It is inappropriate to claim the benefits of an annual reduction of a ton of greenhouse gas over any lifetime or to compare it with avoided emissions.

In my comments on the New York Climate Act Scoping Plan, I explained that the value of carbon for an emission reduction is based on all the damages that occur from the year that the ton of carbon is reduced out to 2300. Clearly, using cumulative values for this parameter is incorrect because it counts those values over and over. I contacted social cost of carbon expert Dr. Richard Tol about my interpretation of the use of lifetime savings and he confirmed that “The SCC should not be compared to life-time savings or life-time costs (unless the project life is one year)”.

In order to calculate the CO2 emissions reduction efficiency consistent with the social cost of carbon, the proper estimate is the total investments since the start of the program divided by sum of the annual emission reductions. The problem is that the RGGI reports do not provide that total and instead only provide the sum of the annual lifetime CO2 avoided emissions.

The Proceeds reports always include a caveat that the states continually refine their estimates and update their methodologies, but the annual numbers are not updated to reflect those changes. Ideally to get the best estimate of the annual numbers the RGGI states should provide the revised annual numbers for each year of the program. Because that is not the case, I have had to rely on the original annual numbers provided in previous editions of the report.

I summed the values in the previous reports to provide that information as shown in the Accumulated Annual Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative Benefits Through 2022 table shown above. The accumulated total of the annual reductions from RGGI investments is 4,277,230 tons through December 31, 2022. The sum of the RGGI investments in the previous table is $4,023,548,913 over that time frame. The appropriate comparison to the social cost of carbon is $4.024 billion divided by 4,277,230 tons or $941 per ton reduced.

Conclusion

The 2022 RGGI Investment Proceeds report tries to put a positive spin on the poor performance of RGGI auction proceeds reducing CO2. The alleged purpose of the program is to reduce CO2 from the electric generating sector to alleviate impacts of climate change. Since the beginning of the RGGI program RGGI funded control programs have been responsible for 7.5% of the observed reductions.

The report does not directly provide the numbers necessary to calculate that estimate which I have come to believe is deliberate. When the sum of the RGGI investments is divided by the sum of the annual emission reductions the CO2 emission reduction efficiency is $941 per ton of CO2 reduced.

I conclude that although RGGI has been effective raising revenues it is not an effective CO2 emission reduction program.

Roger Caiazza blogs on New York energy and environmental issues at Pragmatic Environmentalist of New York. This post represents his opinion alone and not the opinion of his previous employers or any other company with which he has been associated. Roger has followed the Climate Leadership & Community Protection Act (Climate Act) since it was first proposed, submitted comments on the Climate Act implementation plan, and has written over 400 articles about New York’s net-zero transition.

