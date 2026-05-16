Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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John Shanahan's avatar
John Shanahan
1hEdited

The Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, RGGI is as bad as the Titanic Catastrophe. The Titanic Catastrophe was real. The RGGI Catastrophe is a government caused paper disaster. This is an excellent article on a topic with no scientific justification.

The global man-made warming alarm is an empty argument. It claims that Infrared Radiation from sunlight warmed oceans and land surfaces activate very small amounts of man-made carbon dioxide molecules and cause catastrophic heating of the atmosphere. Physically impossible.

Claiming that regionally generated "greenhouse gases" can cause catastrophic heating on a local scale is orders of magnitude more preposterous.. There is no atmospheric greenhouse, just glass greenhouses for GROWING!!! plants.

Thanks to Roger Caiazza, Tom Shepstone, and Energy Security and Freedom, Substack for the truth..

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Roger Caiazza's avatar
Roger Caiazza
1h

Apologies for the complexty. This post is essentially the first draft of a submittal to the NYISO. They need to know how I determined when RGGI will hot the wall.

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