This is astounding, coming from Reuters of all news outlets:

The pursuit of net zero carbon emissions has been a resounding failure. Despite trillions of dollars spent on renewable energy, hydrocarbons still account for over 80%, opens new tab of the world’s primary energy and a similar share of recent increases in energy consumption, according to The Energy Institute. Coal, oil and natural gas production are at record highs. Emissions of greenhouse gases continue to rise inexorably. The financial markets were already losing confidence in the energy transition before Donald Trump returned to the White House. A more realistic approach to climate policy is urgently needed.

Solar and wind power have grown to a mere 3.5% of primary energy production. The levelised cost of renewable energy – which measures of the net present value of electricity produced over a plant’s lifetime – has declined sharply over the years. But this has not resulted into lower electricity prices. In fact, as the share of the energy mix provided by renewables has risen, electricity prices have tended to increase. That’s because wind and solar power are intermittent. Since storing energy in batteries is uneconomic, traditional sources of power are still needed as backup, which is expensive…

The energy expert Vaclav Smil has likened, opens new tab the costs of the planned energy transition to those incurred by a nation fighting total war for decades on end. The era of zero interest rates created a sense that the supply of capital was infinite and its cost negligible. Rising interest rates dispelled that illusion.

The economics of wind and solar power, with their large upfront investment costs and relatively low operating expenses, have been upended. Wood Mackenzie calculates, opens new tab that every 2 percentage point increase in the risk-free rate raises the levelised cost of renewable electricity by around 20%.

Financial markets have got the message. The S&P Global Clean Energy Transition Index is down around 65% from its peak in early 2021. Over the same period, the S&P World Energy Index, comprised of oil and gas producers, has nearly doubled. Orsted (ORSTED.CO), opens new tab, the world’s largest wind farm operator, recently slashed its capital spending plans and dropped its targets for delivering renewable energy.

A line chart of renewable energy stocks

Not long ago, investors worried that traditional energy companies would be left with “stranded assets” – oil and gas fields abandoned as demand for fossil fuels dried up. Yet earlier this month Shell (SHEL.L) announced a near-$1 billion writedown for its investment in a wind project off the New Jersey coast. BP (BP.L) is scrapping targets for increasing generation of renewable energy and cutting oil and gas production. As Lees writes, “across the sector, oil majors that shifted their portfolios to green energy are now realising their mistake and are looking to rebuild their fossil fuel business.”

We told you so over and over, but Reuters was supposedly getting money from USAID to promote the climate cause. interesting, isn’t it, that now once that outrage was exposed Reuters is now singing a different tune? Was it the money? Oh, please, don’t say it!

