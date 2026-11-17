Guest Post from the Institute for Energy Research.

The COP31 climate summit requested a commitment from all countries attending to significantly boost the electrification of their economies.

The U.N. climate conference, which started on November 9 in Antalya, Turkey, a Mediterranean resort city, aimed to increase the global share of final energy demand from electricity to 35% by 2035, up from about 20% today. So far, participation in that goal remains voluntary.

COP31 is the United Nations’ annual climate gathering, formally known as the Conference of the Parties. It is scheduled to end on November 20, but negotiations often run past the deadline. Next year’s conference is planned for Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

For COP31, the international appetite for grand compromises or promises is at its weakest point since 2015, as affordability has taken center stage and AI data centers are driving global power demand higher and requiring more reliable, 24/7 energy. Even the European Union has cut back on some of its climate initiatives. Delegates to COP31 will not include those from the U.S. government, as President Trump withdrew the United States from the Paris Accord.

Electrification, according to COP31 organizers, is part of the solution to high oil and gas prices stemming from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the Iran conflict. Fossil-fuel-importing countries — which make up three-fourths of the world’s population — are looking to reduce consumption and find alternatives to oil and gas.

Some countries are looking to speed up their transition to solar panels, wind turbines and batteries, as well as transitioning to electric cars and heat pumps. But intermittent renewable energy and the storage batteries needed to manage that intermittency are precisely the technologies that have raised electricity rates in many parts of the world. Electrification also requires large upfront investments in infrastructure, which many countries cannot afford.

China, the world’s largest emitter of carbon dioxide and greenhouse gases, supports the electrification target. China has a huge coal-fired fleet of electric generators—larger than all of the electricity generators in the United States combined —that provide firm power 24/7, so adding solar and wind energy does not hurt its reliability or cost-effectiveness.

China is turning its farms into solar panel parks to diversify its energy mix. Solar photovoltaic overtook coal in July as the country’s biggest source of installed power capacity, but solar operates at around 24% efficiency compared to coal-fired power, which can operate at 85% efficiency. Chinese authorities indicate that they plan to expand wind and solar power generation by an additional 53% in the next five years.

China has also become a major electric vehicle manufacturing country, providing incentives to buyers and producers, and becoming a major exporter to countries that allow entry. The EV transition helps China become less dependent on energy imports, as it has minimal domestic oil and gas resources.

Despite the EU rolling back some of its climate policies, three-quarters of EU citizens support a rapid phase-out of fossil fuels, and nearly nine out of ten want politicians to prioritize that change, according to a survey of 23,000 people by the European Investment Bank. Higher oil and gas prices have convinced more people that renewable energy is the best way to address costs, the survey found.

This is remarkable given that European countries now experience some of the world’s highest electricity prices after years of enormous investment in renewable energy sources.

A U.N. report showed that rich countries remain ​well short of the $305 billion needed each year to help developing nations adapt to climate change. Developing countries say they still lack the funding they need to make the transition the U.N. has urged them to undertake. A large part of the U.N.’s climate mission has been to use the annual COP meetings to push developed nations to fund developing nations in their quest for new energy, although most of the focus has been on renewable energy.

Climate change meetings have thus served as a means for the U.N. to argue for the redistribution of wealth worldwide. Funding from developed countries rose only by $1 billion to $28.2 billion in 2024, a fraction of what ​is required to help poorer nations manage climate change. Adaptation finance needs in developing countries are expected to reach $420 billion a year by 2035.

Conclusion

COP31 leaders are trying to win support for a global goal to expand electricity grids to make more room for renewable energy like wind and solar power. COP31 aims to increase electricity’s share of final energy demand to 35% by 2035, up from about 20% today.

COP31 organizers deem electrification part of the solution to high oil and gas prices stemming from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the Iran conflict. But intermittent renewable energy and storage batteries are precisely the technologies that raised electricity rates in many parts of the world.

Electrification also requires large upfront infrastructure investments, which many countries cannot afford. AI data centers, which are driving global power demand higher, require reliable energy produced 24/7; nonetheless, Turkey intends to ask governments, businesses, and other institutions at COP31 to sign a pledge outlining principles to ensure AI is developed and deployed sustainably.

#AI #IER #COP31 #Electrification #Climate

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