Reliable Electricity Is the Lifeblood of America and That's Why the Inflation Reduction Act Must Be FULLY Repealed
Guest Post from Dick Storm.
The rise and decline of nations throughout history is well documented. Here are my thoughts on how close the U.S. came to a steep decline of freedom, strength and prosperity due to the un-American energy policies of Obama and Biden.
Energy and electricity are the lifeblood of our country’s productive capacity and prosperity. The worst effects of harmful policies are typically not felt until decades later, such as those Obama implemented, which I will cover later.
The Inflation Reduction Act is such a case and should be fully repealed by Congress, otherwise, the American electric Grid unreliability and electricity costs will increase as has been experienced in Germany, Spain, Hawaii, and the UK.
The Green New Deal a/k/a IRA
Reasonable cost, affordable, reliable and abundant energy is the one important resource that made America strong. America once had the most reliable, affordable, resilient and robust electric grid. That is, until the Green New Deal came along and was codified into the so called, “Inflation Reduction Act” of 2022. If Kamala Harris had won the election in November, the decline of America would have certainly accelerated through that legislation.
Thankfully, President Trump was elected and some of the un-American, energy-destructive policies of the Democrat Party, Obama, and Biden are being corrected. Congress is working on a draft to correct the IRA. However, so far, it does not go far enough to abolish the IRA. Alex Epstein wrote an excellent summary, worth reading, here. The full repeal of the IRA is needed to keep America’s lifeblood of energy and electricity reliable and affordable. Not doing so puts America on the same path as Spain, Germany, Hawaii and California. Call it a “Spain Spiral”.
The Changing World Order
Ray Dalio of Bridgewater Investments fame has recently published a book, “The Changing World Order.” He has also posted a website and YouTube presentation, which is a fascinating 45-minute history lesson on the changing world order and the rise and fall of empires.
Here is a screenshot of his focus on four empires, the Dutch, British, U.S. and a rising China, from historical to current times. Had Kamala Harris been elected, Dalio’s projection of the U.S. decline, might have come to be. Why? Because in these modern energy-intensive times, conventional forms of energy, oil, gas, coal, and nuclear are the foundation of American strength and hegemony.
I recommend watching Dalio’s YouTube presentation and reading his book. It is relatively new, published this month. Previously, I have offered my views on the U.S. self-sabotage of our energy and electrical generation capacity (see here, here, here, here, and more.
The Democrat Party energy policies, in my opinion, could not have been improved on by Vladimir Putin or Xi Jinping themselves to achieve their objectives of weakening America. The “War on Coal” and a review of Obama, Biden and the Democrat controlled Congress un-American policies are covered in these three articles:
“The War on Carbon, How it Came to Be”
“Are You Worried about the Future of the U.S.A.?
The Green Energy Crisis, Part 1
Le me also offer a reminder of the lasting effects of regulations. Obama effectively began implementation of an EV mandate in August, 2012. Obama’s EPA also forced the EPA Endangerment Finding. It took over a decade for the harm to become noticed by the general public.
The 2022 (wrongly titled) Inflation Reduction Act codified these destructive Obama and Biden “Green New Deal” policies. They need to be completely repealed. Alex Epstein and Ed Ireland have done excellent articles detailing the incomplete work of Congress to support President Trump’s promises. Here and here.
President Trump understands the importance of energy independence and a reliable electrical grid. In fact, one of his first EO’s was to declare an energy emergency. He is correct in doing so. Why? Because under Biden and with the hateful energy policies of Obama still in effect, America was headed down the same path of net-zero carbon that Spain, UK, Germany and other Western countries have followed. The results have become obvious but need further study to help educate the public.
Conclusions
The U.S. is on a similar path as Germany, the UK and Spain if the renewables subsidies of the IRA are not repealed. The CATO Institute has provided a summary of the costs until 2050. Worse yet are the risks of unreliable power supply due to too much intermittent, unreliable, non-dispatchable solar and wind capacity.
President Trump was correct in his Executive Order of January 20th entitled, “Unleashing American Energy.”
Electricity demand according to most respected organizations, is expected to grow by 50% by the year 2050. That means an increase of reliable capacity of about 600,000 MW of new generating capacity.
The only proven sources of this enormous capacity are nuclear, gas and coal generation.
The natural gas expansion is limited by manufacturing capacity, and nuclear takes decades to implement. New coal plant capacity should be included in the portfolio of new electricity generation capacity. If it is not, we may in fact, follow the de-industrialization path of Germany and lose the lead in AI.
Congress should support, to the full extent, 100% of President Trump’s Executive Order to “Unleash American Energy,” including the building of new clean coal plants.
See original post here for full story, references, and sources.
#Electricity #Coal #ClimateChange #Nuclear #Electrification #Wind #Solar #EndangermentFinding #EPA #IRA #Trump #InflationReductionAct #Repeal
Thanks you Tom for publishing this. BTW, I just wrote to my senators and Congressional Representative to express my strong feelings on Fully Repealing the IRA.
Your readers may wish to read Judge Glock's comments on the IRA. He wrote very clearly regarding the waste and abuse.
"The Inflation Reduction Act will burden the American economy for years."
~ Judge Glock
𝗕𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗻’𝘀 𝗪𝗼𝗿𝘀𝘁 𝗟𝗮𝘄
Article excerpts: "On signing the Inflation Reduction Act on August 16, 2022, President Joe Biden called it 'one of the most significant laws in our history.' With the new law, Biden said, 'the American people won and the special interests lost.' He repeated the line."
"The largest portion of the bill supposedly passed for the benefit of ordinary Americans went to tax credits for favored green corporations, amounting to more than half of the IRA’s nearly $400 billion in estimated environmental spending. The act also authorized hundreds of billions of dollars in subsidized financing for green corporations and environmentalist groups. Populist rhetoric aside, Biden was funneling unprecedented sums of money to a limited number of well-connected firms and 'special interests.'"
"The government’s cost estimates for the act proved almost comically understated. Meantime, much of the new revenue that the law was supposed to generate never materialized. Many of the bill’s projects remain stuck in bureaucratic limbo."
"𝗣𝗿𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗮𝘀 𝗮 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝗻 𝘁𝗼 𝗿𝗲𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗺 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗲𝗰𝗼𝗻𝗼𝗺𝘆, 𝘁𝗮𝗺𝗲 𝗶𝗻𝗳𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻, 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗿𝗲𝗱𝘂𝗰𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗱𝗲𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗶𝘁, 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗜𝗻𝗳𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗥𝗲𝗱𝘂𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗔𝗰𝘁 𝘄𝗶𝗹𝗹 𝗯𝗲 𝗿𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗺𝗯𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗱 𝗮𝘀 𝗶𝗻𝗲𝗳𝗳𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗶𝗻 𝗮𝗹𝗹 𝗯𝘂𝘁 𝗶𝗻𝗰𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗯𝗼𝘁𝗵 𝗶𝗻𝗳𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗱𝗲𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗶𝘁. 𝗙𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝗶𝘁𝘀 𝗻𝗮𝗺𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝗶𝘁𝘀 𝗽𝗿𝗲𝗺𝗶𝘀𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝗶𝘁𝘀 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀, 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗜𝗥𝗔 𝘄𝗮𝘀 𝗮 𝗽𝗮𝘁𝗰𝗵𝘄𝗼𝗿𝗸 𝗼𝗳 𝗼𝗳𝘁𝗲𝗻 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗱𝗶𝗰𝘁𝗼𝗿𝘆 𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗮𝘀, 𝗵𝗮𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗹𝘆 𝗯𝘂𝗻𝗱𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗼𝗴𝗲𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿 𝗶𝗻 𝗼𝗻𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗺𝗼𝘀𝘁 𝗯𝗿𝗮𝘇𝗲𝗻 𝗮𝗰𝘁𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗽𝗼𝗹𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹 𝗹𝗼𝗴𝗿𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗶𝗻 𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗺𝗲𝗺𝗼𝗿𝘆. 𝗕𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗻’𝘀 𝗽𝗿𝗲𝘀𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗻𝗰𝘆 𝗺𝗮𝘆 𝗯𝗲 𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿, 𝗯𝘂𝘁 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗻𝘀 𝘄𝗶𝗹𝗹 𝗯𝗲 𝗽𝗮𝘆𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗹𝗮𝘄—𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗶𝘁𝘀 𝗳𝗮𝗹𝘀𝗲 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗺𝗶𝘀𝗲𝘀—𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝘆𝗲𝗮𝗿𝘀 𝘁𝗼 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗲."
* * * * *
"After the passage of the IRA, a 𝘕𝘦𝘸 𝘠𝘰𝘳𝘬 𝘛𝘪𝘮𝘦𝘴 headline wondered, 'Did Democrats Just Save Civilization?' On the contrary, the law gave mountains of money to questionable companies, nonprofits, and well-off consumers, at an astounding cost to taxpayers. The spending, loan losses, and politicized projects will weigh on the U.S. economy for years, while the supposed benefits evaporate into the atmosphere."
by Judge Glock
Full article: https://lnkd.in/e-qtXsr4