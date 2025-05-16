Energy Security and Freedom

Dick Storm
3h

Thanks you Tom for publishing this. BTW, I just wrote to my senators and Congressional Representative to express my strong feelings on Fully Repealing the IRA.

Your readers may wish to read Judge Glock's comments on the IRA. He wrote very clearly regarding the waste and abuse.

"The Inflation Reduction Act will burden the American economy for years."

~ Judge Glock

𝗕𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗻’𝘀 𝗪𝗼𝗿𝘀𝘁 𝗟𝗮𝘄

Article excerpts: "On signing the Inflation Reduction Act on August 16, 2022, President Joe Biden called it 'one of the most significant laws in our history.' With the new law, Biden said, 'the American people won and the special interests lost.' He repeated the line."

"The largest portion of the bill supposedly passed for the benefit of ordinary Americans went to tax credits for favored green corporations, amounting to more than half of the IRA’s nearly $400 billion in estimated environmental spending. The act also authorized hundreds of billions of dollars in subsidized financing for green corporations and environmentalist groups. Populist rhetoric aside, Biden was funneling unprecedented sums of money to a limited number of well-connected firms and 'special interests.'"

"The government’s cost estimates for the act proved almost comically understated. Meantime, much of the new revenue that the law was supposed to generate never materialized. Many of the bill’s projects remain stuck in bureaucratic limbo."

"𝗣𝗿𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗮𝘀 𝗮 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝗻 𝘁𝗼 𝗿𝗲𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗺 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗲𝗰𝗼𝗻𝗼𝗺𝘆, 𝘁𝗮𝗺𝗲 𝗶𝗻𝗳𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻, 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗿𝗲𝗱𝘂𝗰𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗱𝗲𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗶𝘁, 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗜𝗻𝗳𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗥𝗲𝗱𝘂𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗔𝗰𝘁 𝘄𝗶𝗹𝗹 𝗯𝗲 𝗿𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗺𝗯𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗱 𝗮𝘀 𝗶𝗻𝗲𝗳𝗳𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗶𝗻 𝗮𝗹𝗹 𝗯𝘂𝘁 𝗶𝗻𝗰𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗯𝗼𝘁𝗵 𝗶𝗻𝗳𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗱𝗲𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗶𝘁. 𝗙𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝗶𝘁𝘀 𝗻𝗮𝗺𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝗶𝘁𝘀 𝗽𝗿𝗲𝗺𝗶𝘀𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝗶𝘁𝘀 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀, 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗜𝗥𝗔 𝘄𝗮𝘀 𝗮 𝗽𝗮𝘁𝗰𝗵𝘄𝗼𝗿𝗸 𝗼𝗳 𝗼𝗳𝘁𝗲𝗻 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗱𝗶𝗰𝘁𝗼𝗿𝘆 𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗮𝘀, 𝗵𝗮𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗹𝘆 𝗯𝘂𝗻𝗱𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗼𝗴𝗲𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿 𝗶𝗻 𝗼𝗻𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗺𝗼𝘀𝘁 𝗯𝗿𝗮𝘇𝗲𝗻 𝗮𝗰𝘁𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗽𝗼𝗹𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹 𝗹𝗼𝗴𝗿𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗶𝗻 𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗺𝗲𝗺𝗼𝗿𝘆. 𝗕𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗻’𝘀 𝗽𝗿𝗲𝘀𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗻𝗰𝘆 𝗺𝗮𝘆 𝗯𝗲 𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿, 𝗯𝘂𝘁 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗻𝘀 𝘄𝗶𝗹𝗹 𝗯𝗲 𝗽𝗮𝘆𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗹𝗮𝘄—𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗶𝘁𝘀 𝗳𝗮𝗹𝘀𝗲 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗺𝗶𝘀𝗲𝘀—𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝘆𝗲𝗮𝗿𝘀 𝘁𝗼 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗲."

* * * * *

"After the passage of the IRA, a 𝘕𝘦𝘸 𝘠𝘰𝘳𝘬 𝘛𝘪𝘮𝘦𝘴 headline wondered, 'Did Democrats Just Save Civilization?' On the contrary, the law gave mountains of money to questionable companies, nonprofits, and well-off consumers, at an astounding cost to taxpayers. The spending, loan losses, and politicized projects will weigh on the U.S. economy for years, while the supposed benefits evaporate into the atmosphere."

by Judge Glock

Full article: https://lnkd.in/e-qtXsr4

