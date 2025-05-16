Guest Post from Dick Storm.

The rise and decline of nations throughout history is well documented. Here are my thoughts on how close the U.S. came to a steep decline of freedom, strength and prosperity due to the un-American energy policies of Obama and Biden.

Energy and electricity are the lifeblood of our country’s productive capacity and prosperity. The worst effects of harmful policies are typically not felt until decades later, such as those Obama implemented, which I will cover later.

The Inflation Reduction Act is such a case and should be fully repealed by Congress, otherwise, the American electric Grid unreliability and electricity costs will increase as has been experienced in Germany, Spain, Hawaii, and the UK.

The Green New Deal a/k/a IRA

Reasonable cost, affordable, reliable and abundant energy is the one important resource that made America strong. America once had the most reliable, affordable, resilient and robust electric grid. That is, until the Green New Deal came along and was codified into the so called, “Inflation Reduction Act” of 2022. If Kamala Harris had won the election in November, the decline of America would have certainly accelerated through that legislation.

Thankfully, President Trump was elected and some of the un-American, energy-destructive policies of the Democrat Party, Obama, and Biden are being corrected. Congress is working on a draft to correct the IRA. However, so far, it does not go far enough to abolish the IRA. Alex Epstein wrote an excellent summary, worth reading, here. The full repeal of the IRA is needed to keep America’s lifeblood of energy and electricity reliable and affordable. Not doing so puts America on the same path as Spain, Germany, Hawaii and California. Call it a “Spain Spiral”.

The Changing World Order

Ray Dalio of Bridgewater Investments fame has recently published a book, “The Changing World Order.” He has also posted a website and YouTube presentation, which is a fascinating 45-minute history lesson on the changing world order and the rise and fall of empires.

Here is a screenshot of his focus on four empires, the Dutch, British, U.S. and a rising China, from historical to current times. Had Kamala Harris been elected, Dalio’s projection of the U.S. decline, might have come to be. Why? Because in these modern energy-intensive times, conventional forms of energy, oil, gas, coal, and nuclear are the foundation of American strength and hegemony.

I recommend watching Dalio’s YouTube presentation and reading his book. It is relatively new, published this month. Previously, I have offered my views on the U.S. self-sabotage of our energy and electrical generation capacity (see here, here, here, here, and more.

The Democrat Party energy policies, in my opinion, could not have been improved on by Vladimir Putin or Xi Jinping themselves to achieve their objectives of weakening America. The “War on Coal” and a review of Obama, Biden and the Democrat controlled Congress un-American policies are covered in these three articles:

Le me also offer a reminder of the lasting effects of regulations. Obama effectively began implementation of an EV mandate in August, 2012. Obama’s EPA also forced the EPA Endangerment Finding. It took over a decade for the harm to become noticed by the general public.

The 2022 (wrongly titled) Inflation Reduction Act codified these destructive Obama and Biden “Green New Deal” policies. They need to be completely repealed. Alex Epstein and Ed Ireland have done excellent articles detailing the incomplete work of Congress to support President Trump’s promises. Here and here.

President Trump understands the importance of energy independence and a reliable electrical grid. In fact, one of his first EO’s was to declare an energy emergency. He is correct in doing so. Why? Because under Biden and with the hateful energy policies of Obama still in effect, America was headed down the same path of net-zero carbon that Spain, UK, Germany and other Western countries have followed. The results have become obvious but need further study to help educate the public.

Conclusions

The U.S. is on a similar path as Germany, the UK and Spain if the renewables subsidies of the IRA are not repealed. The CATO Institute has provided a summary of the costs until 2050. Worse yet are the risks of unreliable power supply due to too much intermittent, unreliable, non-dispatchable solar and wind capacity.

President Trump was correct in his Executive Order of January 20th entitled, “Unleashing American Energy.”

Electricity demand according to most respected organizations, is expected to grow by 50% by the year 2050. That means an increase of reliable capacity of about 600,000 MW of new generating capacity.

The only proven sources of this enormous capacity are nuclear, gas and coal generation.

The natural gas expansion is limited by manufacturing capacity, and nuclear takes decades to implement. New coal plant capacity should be included in the portfolio of new electricity generation capacity. If it is not, we may in fact, follow the de-industrialization path of Germany and lose the lead in AI.

Congress should support, to the full extent, 100% of President Trump’s Executive Order to “Unleash American Energy,” including the building of new clean coal plants.

See original post here for full story, references, and sources.

