Guest post by Jim Willis of Marcellus Drilling News.

REGGIE ( RGGI ):

One thing we admire about the left is that they never give up. Yes, they cheat. Yes, they lie. Yes, they use foreign money. But the environmental left never, ever, gives up. An example: The Chesapeake Bay Foundation (CBF) has filed an amicus (“friend of the court”) brief asking the Pennsylvania Supreme Court to reverse a Commonwealth Court decision that led to its voiding the state’s participation in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI).

RGGI is an obscene carbon tax that will (a) raise the price of electricity for residents in PA and neighboring states that use PA’s electricity and (b) stop any new natural gas-fired power plants from being built in the state. In time, RGGI will also kill off existing PA gas-fired power plants. That’s precisely what the left wants to see happen, and it is using its resources (money and lawyers) to try and make it happen.

Several weeks ago, we told you of a disappointing (but not surprising) decision from the Democrat leftists on the Pennsylvania Supreme Court (see PA Supreme Court Allows Big Green $$ in RGGI Carbon Tax Lawsuit). The so-called Supremes ruled in favor of allowing three well-financed Big Green groups, including the Sierra Club, PennFuture, and Clean Air Council, to join a lawsuit attempting to force the RGGI carbon tax on coal- and gas-fired plants in the Keystone State.

That decision opened the door for Big Green to participate in litigation, bringing along big money and attorneys to support the state Dept. of Environmental Protection (DEP), which is trying to force state participation in RGGI. With the door now open, CBF is walking through it.

One of the state’s two highest trial courts, the Commonwealth Court, previously ruled that Big Green groups did not have standing to contribute their corrupt money in an attempt to force RGGI on the state. Three Big Green groups appealed that decision to the so-called Supreme Court.

Joining RGGI was done illegally by previous Gov. Tom Wolf. Various parties sued to block it, including Republican state senators and various coal and gas groups. Big Green tried to horn in but was blocked from doing so by the Commonwealth Court. Big Green appealed that decision to friendly (left-leaning Democrat) judges on the state Supreme Court and (surprise!) got a decision in their favor. It’s funny how some of those same judges accepted campaign “contributions” from those very green groups. Just a coincidence, right?

And now a bunch of “friends of the court” will file briefs trying to persuade the Supremes to rule in their favor — to rule that the governor *can* enforce his will on the people separate from the legislature (and contrary to the state constitution). Specifically, CBF and others are trying to convince the easily-swayed Democrats on the Supreme Court that RGGI is a “fee” and not a “tax,” and as a fee, the governor and executive branch have the right to impose it unilaterally, without the involvement of the legislature. Of course, RGGI is a tax (if it walks like a duck and quacks like a duck…).

Ray (REAE):

On July 12, Williams asked the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) for permission to bring the final pieces of the Regional Energy Access Expansion (REAE) project online by the end of July (see Williams Asks FERC to Place Balance of Transco REAE Online Early).

Then, on July 30, three extremely liberal judges from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia (D.C. Circuit) overturned the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s (FERC) approval of the $1 billion REAE project (see DC Circuit Libs Reverse FERC Approval of Transco Northeast Expansion). Mainstream media has focused nonstop on the court ruling.

Missed in all of the kerfuffle over the D.C. Circuit’s ruling is the news that FERC granted Williams’ request to start up the rest of REAE.

REAE expands the mighty Transco pipeline in Pennsylvania and New Jersey to deliver an extra 829 MMcf/d of Marcellus gas to PA, NJ, and Maryland. About 450,000 MMcf/d of the total capacity went online in late 2023 along Transco’s Leidy Line in Pennsylvania (see Williams 1Q—Regional Energy Access Pipe Coming Online Early). Another 160 MMcf/d went online in PA and NJ in early July (see FERC OKs Request to Start Up More of Transco REAE Pipe Expansion).

Lost in the furor over the court decision is the news that on July 26, FERC granted Williams’s request to bring online the final 219 MMcf/d ahead of schedule. We assume REAE is now fully, completely, and 100% up and running — with an extra 829 MMcf/d of M-U molecules flowing through it.

But what about the court ruling? Does that mean Williams will have to shut down the new pipeline and compressors that are part of REAE? No! It means FERC will (maybe already has) issue an emergency certificate to operate while this nonsense plays out in court.

As we indicated in our previous post, the next step will be to obtain an emergency certificate. Then, FERC and Williams will appeal the court ruling to the full D.C. Circuit instead of the subset of three lib judges (two appointed by Joementia, one appointed by Lord Obama). Depending on whether the full court hears the case, sooner or later, it will get appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court by one side or the other.

In the meantime, we will have had an election, and (hopefully) Team Trump will be in the process of flushing the Bidenistas out of the swamp.

Editor’s Note: I combined these two posts from Jim because they both indicate how the far left is twisting our energy security into knots that can only be untied by elections. Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court judges are elected and, because Republicans run pitiful campaigns, this court is largely composed of Democrat political hacks. Likewise, at the federal level, Biden and Obama have ruined the D.C. Court of Appeals by appointing ideologues. Indeed, the D.C. Circuit is now what the 9th Circuit used to be.

These cases demonstrate two things. First is the obvious, but often forgotten, fact elections have consequences. It’s difficult to elect principled judges because they can’t run on issues per se due to ethics rules. But, Democrats have an advantage in that they’re far more tribal than Republicans. So, as long as Democrats have the advantage in voter registrations, we’re going to get Democrat hack judges. That is about to change, though, as Republicans are rapidly closing the gap in registrations in the Keystone State. And, if Trump is elected…

Second, what we are seeing in both these cases, is the influence of extremely wealthy NGOs, which constitute the most serious threats to our democracy ever. The Heinz family, the Haas family (William Penn Foundation) and other elites make it possible for the Clean Air Council, Delaware Riverkeeper and PennFuture to do their dirty work, for instance. And, the Chesapeake Bay Foundation is funded by us (grants from the EPA and US Fish and Wildlife Service) and the likes of Anheuser-Busch, Bank of America, Dr. Scholl, Marriott, Orvis, T. Rowe Price, Under Armour,

and Waste Management.

For more great articles on natural gas development every single weekday, subscribe to Marcellus Drilling News using this convenient link.

#ChesapeakeBayFoundation #RGGI #REAE #Judges #CleanAirCouncil #PennFuture #Courts #NGOs

Share