Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Al Christie's avatar
Al Christie
1h

Private real estate bought and sold without subsidies is one of the last free markets. An offer establishes a minimum price point; an acceptance establishes the market. There is a meeting of the minds when both parties are satisfied.

I was in real estate for many years and really enjoyed it when both the buyer and the seller were happy with a deal.

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