Our friend Dan Markind, who writes at Forbes, has penned an excellent article about the Devon/Coterra merger that reveals so much about what fracking has done for Pennsylvania. Here are a few paragraphs from the story:

Just a few short weeks after completing a $58B merger with Coterra Energy earlier in May, Devon Energy received an offer of $8B for its shale assets in the Marcellus region of Pennsylvania. The offer, from money manager Stone Ridge Asset Management, covers about 190,000 net acres and could become the largest asset-backed securitization funding ever attempted in the United States oil and gas sector… The Marcellus assets are expected to account for approximately twenty percent of Devon’s 1.6M barrels of oil equivalent (boe)/day production forecast in 2026. (Source). Part of the importance of the Stone Ridge offer is that it provides a clear price point for Devon’s Marcellus assets, and not a theoretical framework for discussion of value…

Regardless of whether Devon accepts the Stone Ridge offer, the fact of the offer itself shows the value of such wells in Pennsylvania. As of February 2026, the Keystone State has 281,000 wells that produce an average of 1,073,895 million cubic feet (mcf) per natural gas well.

That makes Pennsylvania the second-largest producer of natural gas in the United States, accounting for approximately 19% of the national total. (Source). This is an extraordinary statistic given that approximately twenty years ago, Pennsylvania had almost no natural gas industry at all. Pennsylvania’s natural gas reserves doubled from 2013 to 2023 and now reaches an estimate of 101 trillion cubic feel (Tcf). As the state uses only about one-quarter of the natural gas that it produces, Pennsylvania truly becomes the “keystone” for surrounding states in providing natural gas, especially to states north and east like New York, which has plentiful natural gas reserves but chooses not to develop them, or New Jersey which has limited reserves… However the Stone Ridge offer for Devon’s Marcellus assets shakes out, it could be that the big winner is Pennsylvania. Unlike New York, Pennsylvania welcomed the energy industry, and that industry may continue to make Pennsylvania a strong place to do business into the middle of the twenty-first century.

Read the whole article as it explains what may be an entirely different approach to financing of natural gas development. Check it out!

#Pennsylvania #NewYork #NaturalGas #Devon #Coterra #Climate #Merger #MarcellusShale

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