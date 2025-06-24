Energy Security and Freedom

User's avatar
KTonCapeCod's avatar
KTonCapeCod
2h

This proposal to shorten timelines is the same thing states are doing for wind and solar. I am not disagreeing with it. We have had nuclear for long enough and with the argument of the Navy use of nuclear, that this makes sense. Now in OSW, the state of Massachusetts is making it up. They want project approval faster and easier. My sense is that it benefits the developer and not the people. If OSW actually moved the energy grid production significantly, like nuclear does, then maybe I would feel good about expedited permitting, like I can with nuclear.

