Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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JF's avatar
JF
Sep 29

REC's are helping solar grow here in Texas as PPA's are handed out for those credits to datacenters and other industrials like oil and gas.

Just as we were hoping the removal of other credits would help the overbuild, a resurgence of these forms of coercion and the PUC approvals of many of these sites have dashed our hopes for a better future.

Hope we are keeping the Chinese happy!! (my sarcasm!)

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Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
Sep 29

We need to just quit all the phony credit crap and just quit the subsidies and favoritism. Get back to bulding constant generating nuclear, coal, and natural gas plants. Texas certainly has the room for bulding nukes and in the meantime build natural gas. The mess with credits and claims of renewable are just obfuscations of the obvious.

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