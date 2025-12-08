Energy Security and Freedom

The Climate Act was basically part of Cuomo’s “my climate virtue is bigger than your climate virtue” contest with California’s governor. What should have been framed as policy ended up becoming an ill-conceived law complete with an arbitrary timeline and no realistic mechanism for adjusting its dates or goals. A law is clearly more virtuous than a policy, after all. Hochul embraced it all, presumably seeking to solidify support when she became governor. She also willingly perpetuated the unhealthy relationship between the governor’s office and NYSERDA.

Accountability was never taken seriously by those charged with implementing the Climate Act. This was to be NYSERDA’s show in many ways, and NYSERDA doesn’t do accountability. Or public input. Their arrogance is absolute and extraordinary. Public comments go into the black hole of We Really Don’t Care What You Have To Say; of course they’re not the only state entity to adopt this approach, but they’re among the most blatant in their disregard for public input.

My impression is that this can will get kicked very, very far down the road. If the Climate Act is eventually amended, the changes will be minimal and face-saving. They’ll do nothing to address the basic problems of arbitrary deadlines, flawed methodologies, and an utter disregard for a middle class that is already struggling to pay for energy.

