Who is Reagan Paul?

Well, according to Grok:

Reagan Paul is an American politician serving as a Republican member of the Maine House of Representatives, representing District 37, which includes the towns of Frankfort (part), Prospect, Searsport, Stockton Springs, and Winterport.

She assumed office on December 7, 2022, after winning the 2022 Maine House of Representatives election against Margaret English-Flanagan. She was re-elected in the general election on November 5, 2024, defeating Scott Cuddy. Her current term ends on December 1, 2026.

Paul earned dual bachelor’s degrees in Christian Entrepreneurship and Digital Marketing/Advertising from Liberty University in 2020. She is self-employed and a partner in a telecommunication consulting company. She is also active in her community, coaching a varsity basketball team and volunteering for 15 years at Living Waters Bible Conference. Her interests include hiking, kayaking, and gardening.

She serves on the Joint Standing Committee on Energy, Utilities, and Technology and is known for her focus on lowering energy costs and opposing certain environmental policies, such as offshore wind projects on Sears Island.