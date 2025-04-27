If one has dealt with government entities, or for that matter, large institutions of any kind, it soon becomes obvious that the words spoken by their representatives mean almost nothing in the real sense. Rather, it’s what’s not said, that is to say what’s between the lines, that speaks the truth.

This is attributable to the fact that transparency decreases inversely to institutional size. The bigger the outfit, the more to lose, the more to be cautious about, the more to hide, and the less desire to disclose anything. Lawyers and public relations professionals are used to make sure nothing substantial is said, and the result is disingenuous news releases that must be re-read to see what’s missing.

African natural gas power plant, Source: Mining.com

A perfect example is a statement from Ms. Elisabeth Svantesson, Minister for Finance, Sweden, who also serves as Chair of the World Bank Group’s Development Committee. This committee describes itself as follows (emphasis added):

The Development Committee (DC) is a ministerial-level forum of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund for intergovernmental consensus-building on development issues. Known formally as the Joint Ministerial Committee of the Boards of Governors of the Bank and the Fund on the Transfer of Real Resources to Developing Countries, the Committee was established in 1974… The Committee's mandate is to advise the Boards of Governors of the Bank and the Fund on critical development issues and on the financial resources required to promote economic development in developing countries. Over the years, the Committee has interpreted this mandate to include trade and global environmental issues in addition to traditional development matters.

Notice how the members of the Development Committee arbitrarily interpreted their mandate to grab more authority for themselves and prioritize “environmental issues” in addition to “traditional development.” What it really means, of course, is that the environment comes first and can be used to cancel or stall the development needed to pull people out of poverty. It not so coincidentally opens the door to climate grifting opportunities, too.

Those grifting opportunities are obvious from what Grok reports about World Bank and IMF funding:

From fiscal year 2017 to 2024, the World Bank Group invested $16.4 billion directly in renewable energy projects. Approximately two-thirds of this funding supported transmission and distribution infrastructure to integrate renewable energy, as well as guarantees and policy support to scale up private investments. This figure includes a steady increase from $1.4 billion in FY17 to over $3 billion in FY24. While not all of this funding is exclusively for Third World nations, a significant portion targets low- and middle-income countries, as these are the World Bank’s primary focus for energy access and sustainability projects. The World Bank’s climate finance, which includes green energy, is substantial. In 2022, multilateral development banks (MDBs), including the World Bank, provided $74.7 billion in climate finance to low- and middle-income economies, with a significant portion for mitigation projects like renewable energy. The World Bank has committed to allocating 45% of its annual lending to climate-related projects in FY2025, which includes green energy initiatives. The IMF’s role in green energy is less direct than the World Bank’s, as it focuses on macroeconomic stability rather than project-specific financing. However, it supports green energy through climate-related lending and policy advice, Launched in 2022, it’s Resilience and Sustainability Trust (RST) provides long-term financing to help countries address climate change, including green energy transitions. As of 2023, only one African country, Rwanda, received $319 million over three years from this program.

This background is necessary to grasp the importance of the Development Committee’s statement, which was issued two days ago, and reflects directives from the Trump administration to broaden energy financing to developing nations. Unsurprisingly, the statement doesn’t mention Trump, coal, natural gas, pipelines, or anything not politically correct to greenies, but, nonetheless, they’re all there in disappearing ink. Here are the relevant excerpts”

We encourage the WBG to explore further options for increased affordable and reliable energy access, including potential support for nuclear energy. We call on the WBG to work with the African Development Bank, regional clients, and other partners to deliver on the promise of Mission 300 to provide reliable energy access to 300 million Africans by the end of the decade. We ask the WBG to continue working with partners and clients to develop practical solutions to respond to the impacts of natural disasters driven by the changing climate. We take note of the 45 percent commitment for climate financing and the extension of the Climate Change Action Plan to fiscal year (FY) 2026. We ask that the WBG respond to client requests for mitigation support including access to electricity, effective and resilient transportation solutions, biodiversity, sustainable food production, and basic services. We further encourage the institution to invest in resilience through adaptation measures, helping communities and businesses respond with pragmatic development solutions, including sustainable infrastructure, smart agriculture, efficient water management, and disaster-risk management.

Do you see what I mean? Nuclear is specifically mentioned, which is great as it’s one of the pillars of energy reliability and security. It’s now safe to mention nuclear these days because it’s free of emissions, so it’s offered up as an example of what might be done to broaden energy finance.

But, the Committee also knows nuclear isn’t going to happen quickly, and it’s not especially affordable at this time, either, although we all hope that will get better. Meeting the affordability and reliability mandate now will require coal, natural gas, and pipeline development. That’s why we know these things will have to be part of the plan if Trump keeps the pressure on.

It’s likewise significant that the Committee is now focusing on adaptation and mitigation after throwing out stupid claims about climate change. Solar and wind projects are neither adaptation nor mitigation, which means the focus will have to turn toward far more sensible strategies.

All in all, the statement is an indirect admission that things are changing thanks not only to Trump but also the realities of green energy which is as unaffordable and unreliable as it gets. The green grifters and true believers will fight on but they’re now on the losing side.

#Trump #Climate #ClimateChange #IMF #WorldBank #Grifters #Affrdability #Reliability #Development #EnergySecurity