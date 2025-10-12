Communist China is clearly trying to blackmail us by denying access to its rare earth materials. That much has become very clear over the last week or so, with President Trump announcing he intends to strike back with tariffs. It’s hardly a surprise, though, that the Red Dragon did what they did. It is an evil empire after all. But, there’s more.

We cannot ignore the fact that China is not just another nation. It is communist and it aims to be the world’s only superpower, replacing us. Its leaders also aim to retake Taiwan and institute a global government of sorts where they dictate everything to everyone, putting us all under its social credit/punishment system. The UK and EU want the same thing, of course, but that’s another story.

Communist China recognizes rare earth elements are essential to both our defense and our economy. It has, therefore, wisely put major effort into developing them, just as it has with coal. Meanwhile, the West has slept. We only have to go back a couple of years to see how we became completely hamstrung by environmental extremists, bureaucrats, courts, and politicians sympathetic to them. Some of them were also in debt to Communist China, who wants no competition in rare earth elements from the likes of us. Prime among them was Joe Biden, who appears to have been on the take with them, if his son’s communications mean anything.

Indeed, Biden’s EPA did everything it could to frustrate rare earth development here at home, despite his meaningless words to the contrary. A great example is provided by the Pebble Mine project in Alaska. It issued this report in 2023 turning down the project, in fact, and said this (emphasis added):

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is prohibiting the specification of and restricting the use for specification of certain waters in the Bristol Bay watershed as disposal sites for certain discharges of dredged or fill material associated with development of a mine at the Pebble deposit, a large ore body in southwest Alaska. EPA is exercising its authority under Section 404(c) of the Clean Water Act (CWA) (Box ES-1) and its implementing regulations at 40 Code of Federal Regulations (CFR) Part 231 because the discharges of dredged or fill material associated with developing a mine evaluated in this final determination will have unacceptable adverse effects on anadromous fishery areas in the Bristol Bay watershed. Development of a mine at the Pebble deposit has been the subject of study for more than two decades.

If you are familiar with Clean Water and Clean Streams phraseology, you know “discharge” means what is put in a stream after treatment to standards imposed by the permitting authority. Common parlance suggests the opposite, of course, leading many to believe untreated filth is being allowed to poison the waters, and that’s just what environmental extremists want everyone to believe, but it’s not so.

It’s no coincidence the BIden EPA report employs the word “discharge” 61 times and “treatment” only twice. Or, that “treatment” is only used to explain the Pebble Mine project would include “treatment plants.” There is absolutely nothing in the EPA’s determination to explain what the treatment would have been or to what standard, because that would have undermined the conclusion.

I asked Perplexity to dig into the very long record on this project and tell me what treatment was planned, receiving this:

The U.S. EPA and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers reviewed whether these discharges—if any mining had proceeded—would require, and be subject to, treatment before release into waters of the United States, especially considering potential impacts to Bristol Bay’s salmon fishery areas. According to the detailed analysis conducted during the permitting process, proposed mine operations included unprecedented wastewater treatment requirements. The project’s environmental documents stated that large volumes of water would be collected, stored, and then treated to remove contaminants prior to any discharge. This would involve modern treatment plants designed to meet state and federal water quality standards for toxic metals and other pollutants.

So, we see the EPA acted on speculation by the usual suspects, not on the lack of standards. This is too often typical, and why Communist China has been beating us at the rare earth minerals game. That is, until Donald Trump returned to the Presidency and began talking about Greenland, which has massive quantities of the elements, and must remain in Western hands or else. And, make no mistake, it will under Trump.

But, let’s stay focused on Alaska and Communist China, because Trump just stepped up to move the Pebble Mine project ahead, reversing the direction under Biden:

The Trump administration is ramping up efforts to secure U.S. supply chains for critical minerals and semiconductors by converting federal grants to companies into equity stakes, aimed at reducing reliance on China. The administration has taken or discussed stakes in several companies as part of the shift to direct ownership from traditional subsidies.. Following are the companies linked to the strategic investment push: Stake acquired: 10%, investment includes warrants to purchase an additional 7.5% Project: Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects (UKMP) in Alaska, a joint venture owned by Trilogy Metals and Australian miner South32 (S32.AX), opens new tab. Details: The White House will invest about $35.6 million for the development of critical mineral resources at the UKMP, which is located in Alaska’s Ambler mining district. Trump also signed an executive order directing his administration to permit an access road to the Ambler mining district.

A fact sheet on the Executive Order may be found here and the following is the beginning:

Today, President Donald J. Trump approved the appeal of the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority (AIDEA), directing his Administration to promptly issue authorizations necessary for the establishment of the Ambler Road Project. This project will provide road transportation access to the Ambler Mining District. The Amber Road Project is a proposed 211-mile industrial road from the Dalton Highway to Alaska’s remote Ambler Mining District (District) that would enable access to large deposits of copper, cobalt, gallium, germanium, and more.

The permits for the road have been held for years due to protracted litigation, and the President has finally allowed this project to go forward to support the Administration’s energy dominance agenda.

The decision finds that the road is in the public interest given our need for access to domestic critical minerals, and there is no economically feasible and prudent alternative route.

The decision directs the Bureau of Land Management, National Park Service, and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to reissue necessary permits to construct the road.

In addition, the U.S. government is announcing a partnership with Trilogy Metals, investing $35.6 million to support mining exploration in Alaska’s Ambler Mining District. This investment makes the U.S. government a 10% shareholder in Trilogy Metals and includes warrants to purchase an additional 7.5% of the company.

We see in this that Trump is aggressively moving to create real rare earth mineral independence for America. He’s planning to invest in both Alaska and Greenland and there was a similar commitment to the MP Materials (Mountain Pass mine) in California. His aim is to give the U.S. “direct control and influence over some of the world’s largest rare earth deposits." He is putting in place “contracts for the government to purchase rare earth products at guaranteed minimum prices for the next decade” incentivizing further U.S. production and processing.

This strategy has been apparent for some time, and it’s critical to. both our energy and national security. Therefore, it’s entirely understandable why China is trying to blackmail us. They know there’s a new fella in charge here, not the Biden that was firmly under their thumb. They know he’s tough. They know exactly what he’s doing and are trying to head him off at the pass by creating an artificial crisis that provides excuses for Congress and all other incompetents, to say nothing of the traitors, to go the wrong way.

That’s the big picture as I see it. Communists will do anything to secure and retain power. They’re up against an implacable foe, though, and I predict they’ll lose, although the battle now is getting this mining up and running ASAP, which may require emergency authority to go around China-loving NGOs such as the NRDC and their court-jester friends on the bench.

#Communist #China #Mining #RareEarthElements #Perplexity #Alaska #Biden #EPA #Trump

Share