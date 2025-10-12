Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Patrick McGuire's avatar
Patrick McGuire
3h

Tom, there is a LOT of rare earth and other mineral wealth in the Ambler mining district. Development will hugely help the Alaska natives in Northwest Alaska. It needs permits across a very short portion of Federal land. The people of Alaska really want to develop Ambler.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Stu Turley's avatar
Stu Turley
4h

Great Job! We have to focus on the 80% that China has over production, mining and control of the supply chains for Critical Minerals - it will be up to the EPA to get the mining regulatory process fixed. We don't have 20 to 30 years to open any mine. We got months.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Thomas J Shepstone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture