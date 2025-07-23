Energy Security and Freedom

Epaminondas
2h

"Thus we have the VCEA dilemma. Rapidly switching to solar and wind as proposed in the Dominion IRP for 2030 either leads to catastrophic blackouts or economic ruin. The 'clean economy' is no economy."

How the many people who claim they "believe in science" can't do simple math would be amusing if it wasn't so potentially dangerous for everyone else.

JF
2h

Wind and Solar cannot run a modern day grid - especially one with AI , datacenters and crypto. Just look at ERCOT for a big picture for what happened in the Permian Basin area when solar tripped, not just once, but twice in 2021 - not counting URI, or the tropical storm in the summer, think it was Helen, but not sure on my memory.

Now we are looking at a $33 BILLION transmission project to fix wind and solar - taking power - to the Permian Basin - how idiotic can that be unless you have ulterior motives in the back of their mind! It's the center of our energy world - all the natural gas you could want and we are taking power out there - really!!!! Build dispatchable gas plants there and microgrid the area. They already spent $5.7 Billion on projects in the Basin. Not getting the good sense there at all - so watch out Virginia - take heed!

Batteries are not much good for anything except a smoothing a few blips - and helping solar - it can't work as well without them, but they are a politicians dream of fixing things. Something they are not good at - but spending others peoples money.

