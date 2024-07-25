Range Resources just put out this short video making a great point:

The point comes toward the end of the video when Dennis Degner, President and CEO of Range Resources, says this:

“Demand is only continuing to grow both here domestically and internationally. We see that in areas like the LNG export capacity and also power demand are only further electrifying the world that we live in.”

When I first watched the video I was slightly puzzled by this remark but, of course, Degner is exactly correct; there is no meaningful electrification without fossil fuels or nuclear. Baseload is critical and every kilowatt of electricity produced from renewables requires more than that in baseload backup. Fossil fuels are the primary source of this baseload and will be for a very long time. Moreover, AI electricity demands ensure there is enough business for everyone.

More electricity means more natural gas. It’s that simple. Short and sweet.

