Range Resources has always been pro-active when it comes to defending and promoting natural gas. This story from the Range Resources Advocacy Network gives an excellent example of how it's done:

Natural gas supporters from all over Southwestern PA gathered to enjoy a night of baseball at the second annual Energy Advocate Appreciation Night at the Wild Things stadium in Washington, PA.

Over 300 people attended the event put on by the Range Advocacy Network to celebrate and support America’s energy industry, which is being driven by unconventional natural gas from places like Washington County. Families, friends, and Range employees enjoyed dinner together and fireworks after the Wild Things claimed victory against the Joliet Slammers. Tony Gaudlip, VP - Appalachia, spoke to our advocates about Range's upcoming 20-year anniversary of the discovery and development of the first Marcellus shale well.

You can make sure natural gas remains a winner for PA’s economy through your active membership in RAN. Count on RAN to keep you informed of all things natural gas-related and ways in which you can help keep the industry moving forward. Thank you to all that joined us for a great evening! Please share the Range Advocacy Network link with your family and friends for information on issues that are important to our industry and our partners.

Congratulations, Range Resources! It’s so great to see you celebrating two decades of a Shale Revolution you helped launch and that changed everything!

#RangeResources #NaturalGas #ShaleRevolution #ShaleGas

Share