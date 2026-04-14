Guest Post from David Wojick via CFact.

I view this petition as fitting with our efforts to make wind power a big election issue. By a unique coincidence Wyoming gets a new Governor, Senator, sole House Member and Secretary of State in the November elections. Pro-wind forces must be defeated.

Here is the petition which explains the wind-wall issue. It calls for a moritorium on wind development and an assessment to limit cumulative adverse impact.

The petition goes into considerable detail, so here are some excerpts to give you the gist of it:

“One Corridor. No Full Review. Wyoming Deserves Better” “Wyoming’s “Wind Wall” isn’t a proposal; it’s already happening. Across the Laramie Range, industrial wind projects are being approved across hundreds of thousands of acres, including critical wildlife corridors—without a clear, consistent evaluation of their combined impact.” “The Laramie Range runs more than 130 miles from Casper to Cheyenne and spans 20–25 miles wide, creating a continuous southeast Wyoming corridor spanning Interstate 25 to Interstate 80 communities.” “During the industrial wind permitting process, there is currently no clear requirement for the Wyoming Industrial Siting Council or local county commissioners to evaluate the combined, cumulative impacts across this landscape.” “We call on Wyoming’s leaders to: Pause approval of new large-scale wind projects until cumulative impact review is required

Establish a clear requirement for corridor-wide, landscape-level analysis

Ensure full evaluation of: Wildlife migration corridors Habitat fragmentation Water, soil, and infrastructure impacts Long-term land use outcomes”



I hope to get signers from other States (and Countries) to show widespread support for stopping unconstrained multi-project wind development. Here are two of my articles that discuss the issue of adverse impact:

First is “Wyoming wind power needs a Programmatic Environmental Impact Assessment“

Then “Wyoming wind farms are ecological death traps for eagles”

Signing is easy though the web host Change.org bugs you a bit about donating and sharing but you can skip all that. You can even opt to be counted but your name not shown.

Please consider signing the petition. Let your voice be heard against the wall in Wyoming!

Dr. David Wojick is an independent policy analyst and senior advisor to CFACT. As a civil engineer with a Ph.D. in logic and analytic philosophy of science, he brings a unique perspective to complex policy issues. He specializes in science and technology-intensive issues, especially in energy and the environment.

#Wojick #Wyoming #CFact #Feds #Wind #WindEnergy #WindProjects #Eagles #GoldenEagles #EcologicalTrap #Petition

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