Guest post by Jim Willis of Marcellus Drilling News.

We are so, so tired of activist judges appointed by Obama/Biden ruling against the will of the majority (and against the Constitution). It just happened again earlier this week. Before leaving office, the Biden Department of Energy (DOE) implemented new regulations that essentially ban gas-fired furnaces and water heaters (see Bidenistas Attack Your Gas Furnace with New DOE Regulations and In Parting Shot, Bidenistas Ban New Water Heaters that Use NatGas).

Those regulations were appealed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia (D.C. Circuit). On Tuesday, two Obama-appointed (wildly left) Democrat judges from the D.C. Circuit voted to uphold the Biden gas-fired appliance bans. One Trump-appointed judge voted against the Biden bans.

In October 2023, the Biden Department of Energy (DOE) published a new rule that cracks down on gas furnaces in homes, essentially phasing out many existing models and requiring new ones to meet onerous new standards (see Bidenistas Attack Your Gas Furnace with New DOE Regulations).

The new DOE rule requires a 95% annual fuel efficiency standard, up from the 80% standard that was in effect before the new rule was published. New models will be mandatory by 2028—and you’ll pay an average $4,700 for your new gas furnace. The American Gas Association (AGA), in collaboration with other trade associations and organizations, sued to block the new rule.

The day after Christmas 2024, when nobody was looking, the Bidenistas at the DOE published final “climate” regulations that ban most tankless natural gas water heaters. One industry analysis estimates that consumers will pay an average of $450 more when purchasing new water heaters, thanks to the regulations. The DOE didn’t issue a press release, announcement, or otherwise communicate the change. The sleazeballs tried to hide it. Again, the AGA sued.

The two cases were combined, and on Tuesday, a 3-judge panel ruled 2 to 1 (Obamadroids vs. Trumpster) to uphold the onerous DOE regs from the President Autopen era. Shame on them.

The AGA pledges to continue fighting this travesty:

The American Gas Association, American Public Gas Association and National Propane Gas Association firmly rebuked a ruling from the United States Court Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit which saw two judges side against affordability and consumer choice for home heating in America as the country enters the winter season. The ruling, if left unchanged, will impact 55 percent of gas households and force expensive home and building renovations to accommodate appliances with vastly different venting and drainage systems. The rule will saddle families with higher energy bills or eliminate natural gas as a home heating option all together. “The DC Circuit Court failed the American people today, making a decision that removes choice and could force up to 55% of gas households into expensive home renovations and higher energy bills,” said AGA President and CEO Karen Harbert. “Long standing U.S. law does not support this conclusion, and we strongly disagree with this decision. America’s natural gas industry will continue to fight to protect American consumers’ right to choose their appliances and energy sources.” “APGA is deeply disappointed by the D.C. Circuit Court’s 2-1 decision against our petition challenging the U.S. Department of Energy’s rulemakings on commercial water heaters and residential furnaces. Public natural gas distribution systems believe Americans should have the right to install or replace home appliances that use the energy source of their choice. These choices should not require costly retrofits that effectively force consumers to switch energy sources. While energy affordability is a priority shared by all, today’s decision undermines that shared goal through what we believe is a significantly flawed interpretation of the underlying law,” said APGA President and CEO David Schryver. “NPGA is disappointed in the decision of the majority, and agrees with the reasoned analysis of the dissent. The Department of Energy utilized flawed assumptions in its economic analysis and employed flawed reasoning regarding performance characteristics which will inevitably lead to product unavailability, and increased costs and burdens to millions of Americans. NPGA and its coalition partners will be taking all necessary steps in response to this ruling to ensure Americans can have energy choice without needless, excessive costs or government interference,” said NPGA President and CEO Stephen Kaminski. “These standards run afoul of the careful balance Congress struck in the Energy Policy and Conservation Act (‘EPCA’) between improving energy efficiency and preserving consumer choice,” reads the dissenting opinion from Circuit Judge Neomi Rao. “While EPCA empowers the Department to set efficiency standards, the statute also imposes a critical limit on that authority. The agency is prohibited from imposing an efficiency standard that will result in the ‘unavailability’ of a product with a ‘performance characteristic’ that consumers value… the ability to vent through a traditional chimney is exactly the kind of real-world feature Congress protected from elimination in the marketplace.” The Biden-era furnace rule effectively bans the sale of non-condensing natural gas furnaces. Consumers who currently rely on efficient non-condensing furnaces will be forced to remodel their homes or businesses to accommodate a condensing appliance where possible or to abandon natural gas appliances altogether at a time when electricity prices are on the rise. The U.S. Department of Energy data shows that 30 percent of senior-only households, 26 percent of low-income households and 27 percent of small business consumers will face higher costs as a result of the new regulation. For households with mobile home gas furnaces, 39 percent of consumers would be negatively affected by the proposed standard under DOE’s likely significantly underreported analysis. Natural gas is the most affordable home heating option for Americans and is 3.5 times more affordable than electricity. It’s projected to remain one-third to one-half the price of other fuels through 2050. While electricity and other heating fuels may face higher costs this year, natural gas bills are expected to be 8% lower this winter than the prices consumers faced during the similar weather of the 2022-2023 winter season, according to AGA’s winter heating outlook. Switching to electric heating threatens Americans with higher home energy bills at a time when rising prices remains a top issue for the American public.

Utility Dive reports:

Dive Brief: * Rules by the U.S. Department of Energy that would effectively prevent the sale of non-condensing gas commercial water heaters and consumer furnaces in the United States in favor of more efficient condensing appliances can move forward, a federal appellate court ruled on Tuesday in a 2-1 split decision. * The DOE rules on commercial water heaters and consumer furnaces, proposed more than a decade ago and finalized in 2023 and 2024, respectively, mandate a 95% efficiency standard for gas-fired commercial water heaters and consumer furnaces. The agency estimates the standards will save consumers almost $25 billion on energy bills over 30 years. * Groups representing the gas industry vowed to push back. “America’s natural gas industry will continue to fight to protect American consumers’ right to choose their appliances and energy sources,” Karen Harbert, president and CEO of the American Gas Association, said in a statement. Dive Insight: The Energy Policy and Conservation Act, enacted in 1975, at the height of the U.S. energy crisis, mandates that the Energy Department set appliance efficiency standards. DOE last updated furnace efficiency standards in 2007 and residential water heater efficiency standards in 2010. Traditional non-condensing water heaters and furnaces can reach efficiency rates of about 80%, according to DOE. The roughly 20% loss of efficiency comes mainly from excess heat getting vented through an unpowered heat exchanger, typically a vertical chimney. Condensing appliances are typically 90%-95% efficient. Most of the greater efficiency comes from their conversion of excess heat to vapor that’s used for additional heating. The remaining cool air, with the help of a fan, passes through a horizontal vent; the remaining water passes through a drain. The American Gas Association and other industry groups raised concerns years ago that, among other things, the rule could violate a provision in the EPCA prohibiting the agency from issuing efficiency standards that would result in the loss of a covered product type or a class of performance characteristics. Because condensing water heaters and furnaces can’t use an unpowered heat exchanger like a vertical chimney to release excess heat, the groups argued, the agency is effectively eliminating a class of performance characteristics from the market. The groups sued in late 2023, after DOE moved forward with the rules over their objections. In its decision, the appellate court agreed with DOE that the way excess heat vents is not a performance characteristic of an appliance because “venting is a quality that both condensing and non-condensing appliances share.… At a certain level, it is obvious that consumers do not buy small furnaces or commercial water heaters because of how the appliance vents,” the court ruled in the majority opinion. Businesses or consumers replacing a non-condensing gas-fired appliance with a condensing one — the only type the rules now allow — face hundreds of dollars in costs, critics say, to either modify the existing heat exchanger to accommodate horizontal venting and drainage or otherwise add new horizontal venting and drainage. “The ruling, if left unchanged, will … force expensive … building renovations to accommodate appliances with vastly different venting and drainage systems,” AGA says. Because of these costs, AGA and other industry groups say, the rules also run afoul of an EPCA provision requiring DOE to take economic considerations into mind when writing its efficiency rules. “The Department of Energy utilized flawed assumptions in its economic analysis,” Stephen Kaminski, president and CEO of the National Propane Gas Association, said in a statement. In a dissent, Judge Neomi Rao of the D.C. circuit called the majority opinion wrong in concluding that venting isn’t a performance characteristic of water heaters and furnaces. “The ability to vent through a traditional chimney is exactly the kind of real-world feature Congress protected from elimination in the marketplace,” Rao said. Rao said the majority is also wrong on the economic question because of what it costs to switch appliance types. “When replacing a non-condensing furnace, it costs significantly more to install a condensing furnace ($1,345 versus $801),” she wrote. “Given these stark cost differences, the Department must provide a ‘cogent and reasoned’ explanation for its assumption that ‘a purchaser’s decisions will not align with its economic interests in purchasing’ an appliance. But the Department provided no such explanation here.” Gas industry groups, if they move forward with a new challenge, will need to file a petition for a rehearing en banc to the same court or a petition for a writ of certiorari to the U.S. Supreme Court. En banc refers to a panel of judges rather than a single judge. Petitions for a rehearing en banc tend to be rarely granted because petitioners can’t seek to reargue issues that have already been decided; they must present new arguments. On writs of certiorari, the Supreme Court tends to limit its cases to those it views as having national significance, would be valuable because they set a legal precedent, or that settle the difference between lower courts when they’re split on an issue. “Ensuring new furnaces are more efficient may disappoint some gas utilities, but it’s a triumph for consumers,” Andrew deLaski, executive director of the Appliance Standards Awareness Project, said in a statement.

A copy of the split decision by the DC Circuit may be found here.

#DCcircuit #GasBan #Biden #Appeal #AGA #Obama #DOE #ActivistJudges #GasAppliances

Share

For more great articles on natural gas development every single day, subscribe to Marcellus Drilling News using this convenient link.