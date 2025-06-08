Kathryn Porter describes herself as “an independent energy consultant with experience of physical and financial electricity, gas and oil markets.” She also has “significant experience in financial services, and both a website called Watt-Logic, and a Masters Degree in Physics. She’s attracted a lot of attention recently as an energy expert, especially regarding what’s happening in the UK, where she’s located.

Porter also speaks and writes a good deal on energy and I found this video of a speech she gave a couple of weeks ago to be excellent. She talks knowledgeably and plainly on the energy challenges we are facing, not only the UK, but the rest of the West. The speech is less than 20 minutes long, but you’ll be hooked once you watch it and likely stay for some of the Q&A. I highly recommend it.

Enjoy and learn! Porter is superb!

#UK #KathrynPorter #Nuclear #Energy #NaturalGas

Share