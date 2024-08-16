Geoff at Geoff Buys Cars does a short video that brings together some of the most salient points regarding the absurdity of the push for EVs:

Geoff also observes something I've witnessed when it comes to green energy failure stories. He notes there are always commenters ready to dispense with the thrust of the failure stories and they seem organized. I've noticed the same thing when it comes to reporting on grid failures by RTOs.

It seems there is always some party ready with a keyboard to push back and say the RTOs really aren’t that bad. I love engagement by others here, where they agree with me or not, but sometimes it seems a bit too organized, as if the insiders have promised to each other to push back on anyone who sees something wrong.

Regardless, you can only hide things, like Joe Biden’s decline, for so long before everyone start noticing and when we all start talking to each other and realize others see what we see, the end is very near, indeed. Take that for its worth, but enjoy what Geoff has to say!

#EVs #GreenEnergy #Tesla #Volvo #Fires #Batteries #RTOs #EVfires

