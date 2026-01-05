Doug Sheridan explains the problem with “a little expertness,” when it comes to climate and energy can lead to unintended consequences, with this LinkedIn post:

Walter Lippman writed in his seminal work, Public Opinion, that most of us would deal with affairs through a rather haphazard and shifting assortment of stereotypes, if a comparatively few men in each generation were not constantly engaged in arranging, standardizing, and improving them into logical systems, known as the Laws of Political Economy, the Principles of Politics, and the like.



Generally, when we write about culture, tradition, and the group mind, we are thinking of these systems perfected by persons of genius. Now, there is no disputing the necessity of constant study and criticism of these idealized versions, but the historian of people, the politician, and the publicity man cannot stop there. For what operates in history is not the systematic idea as a genius formulated it, but shifting imitations, replicas, counterfeits, analogies, and distortions in individual minds.



Expertness in any subject is, in fact, a multiplication of the number of aspects we are prepared to discover, plus the habit of discounting our expectations. Where to the ignoramus all things look alike, and life is just one thing after another, to the specialist things are highly individual.



For a chauffeur, an epicure, a connoisseur, a member of the President's cabinet, or a professor, there are evident distinctions and qualities, not at all evident to the casual person who discusses automobiles, wines, old masters, Republicans, and college faculties.

But in our public opinions, few can be expert. Those who are expert are so on only a few topics. Even among the expert soldiers, as we learned during past wars, expert cavalrymen were not necessarily brilliant with trench-warfare and tanks.



Indeed, sometimes a little expertness on a small topic may simply exaggerate our normal human habit of trying to squeeze into our stereotypes all that can be squeezed, and of casting into outer darkness that which does not fit.



Our Take 1: Lippman's words are as true today as when written over a century ago. What's changed is the opportunity of non-experts to pontificate so publicly upon subjects upon which they have no particular expertise... yet still be held up as experts.



Our Take 2: This explains how we get persons who've spent their entire careers deciphering and understanding the complex workings of the climate holding so much sway in the failed attempt to redesign the global energy system. Why would we have ever thought they knew what they were talking about?



Our Take 3: With so little attention being paid to the qualifications of those society now takes its cues from, is it any wonder that everything from the energy transition to the fight against disinformation about climate change itself has crashed out so completely?

My Take: Friedrich Hayek wrote a book titled “The Fatal Conceit” that laid out the problem in depth. Our human nature leads us to imagine that being smart in one thing makes us smart in all things, but it’s never true. It’s pride, an attempt to play God, and it invariably leads ends in disaster. We only have to look at the failed Energiewende in Germany to see where it leads and there are too many other examples to count.

#Hayek #Liberty #FatalConceit #DougSheridan #Expertness #EnergyTransition #Climate

Share