Leslie Eastman has put up a great post at Legal Insurrection dissecting the failures of COP30. Here’s a bit of it, followed by a handful of posts from X that are included and tell the story in quick order:

A few weeks ago, President Donald Trump declared that the climate crisis was dead, as more people are becoming aware of the fact that it has been nothing more than an excuse to grift. He was successfully reversing course on some of the most destructive policies emanating from the pseudoscience.

The luster is finally coming off the glamorous annual climate conferences as well. Hints that the gig was up began surfacing last year, when the leader of the host nation explained to attendees at the United Nations Conference of Parties 29 (COP29) that fossil fuels were a “gift from God”. Of course, the event took place in Azerbaijan, which is a petroleum-producing nation. Still, it was a hopeful sign.

This year’s conference was expected to play out a little differently. It was held in Brazil, the first time in the Amazon region that is sacred to eco-activists. It was hosted by the leftist leader of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. They carved a swath through the rainforest to construct a four-lane highway, stretching more than 13 kilometers, to help participants get to the conference.

It was going to be glorious. However, most of the A-List world leaders failed to show.

The COP30 climate alarmism summit hosted by Brazil’s radical leftist President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva last week had the lowest attendance turnout by world leaders in the past four years, the Brazilian outlet Poder 360 reported.

...The high-level summit, hosted by Lula in the city of Belém, Pará, attracted only 31 participating heads of state out of 198 countries that sent delegations to the event.

President Donald Trump did not attend the summit or send any high-level representatives of his administration — a decision that appears to have angered some of the participating leftist heads of state, who dedicated time off their respective speeches to lash out at Trump for challenging the global climate alarmism movement.

The turnout is the lowest since 2019’s COP25, an edition that faced an urgent last-minute change in venue from Chile to Spain due to a wave of violent far-left riots in the South American nation.