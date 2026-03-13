Jo Nova has a great story up about King Penguins and how they have reacted to climate change. It draws from another more in-depth story published here, which demonstrates climate change back to a warmer version from many years ago, is saving the cuddly birds. Why? Because “king penguins breed when they feel strong and healthy, and when the weather gets them in the mood,” which is now 19 days earlier than 24 years ago. What’s not to like?

Here are a few excerpts from the article (emphasis added):

King penguins on the Crozet Islands are breeding earlier and with a higher level of success than they did 24 years ago.



Researchers say this is likely in response to their changing environment and food availability.

Other penguins in the region are also bringing forward their mating cycles…

[R]esearch published today in Science Advances shows some penguin species are changing breeding habits in the face of climate change — and it appears to be working for them…

Using a deep learning model, the researchers monitored the penguins’ behaviour and worked backwards to estimate when the birds mated.

Twenty-four years ago, the average date was around November 27, with the date moving forward to November 8 by 2023.

For every day the mating event was brought earlier, there was about a 1 per cent increase in the success rate of breeding.

The breeding success of the penguins in 2000 was 44 per cent, and reached 62 per cent in 2023…

Improved weather conditions may also allow the penguins to breed sooner, according to Céline Le Bohec, another study co-author and seabird ecologist at the Centre Scientifique de Monaco…

Breeding success — a chick making it to adulthood — is also based upon the availability of food.

King penguins, which mainly eat lantern fish and squid, must feed themselves and their young enough to have sufficient body mass to survive the harsh winter.

“As you can imagine, having three more weeks to put on fat before a full winter of fasting is a huge advantage. And if that next summer actually comes three weeks earlier too, then it’s a double advantage,” Dr Cristofari said.

The study found the earlier onset of breeding and the success of it were related to increased sea surface temperatures and ocean productivity (which is a measure of the availability of food).

It’s not entirely understood why the two factors are related, but Ignacio Juarez Martinez, a penguinologist at Oxford University who was not involved with the research, suggested that warmer conditions could create more of the bacteria and algae for the fish that the penguins eat.

“It could be that currents have changed and brought up more nutrients from the bottom of the ocean, that algae bloom earlier and better in warmer waters,” Dr Juarez Martinez said.

“Or that some species that would compete with penguins have disappeared and the penguins have more food now,” he added…

Gaël Bardon, lead author on the study and seabird ecologist at the Centre Scientifique de Monaco, said the long breeding period also allowed king penguins to be more resilient in the face of environmental changes…

The breeding patterns of other species of penguins on other islands and parts of Antarctica are also shifting, albeit not as fast, according to recent research by Dr Juarez Martinez and colleagues.

Penguins in parts of Antarctica are breeding up to two weeks earlier than a decade ago.