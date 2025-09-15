A loyal Australian reader of this substack sent has been trying to find out what happened to a now-disappeared website called the Extinction Clock. He turned to the Wayback Machine for help and, in the process, uncovered numerous posts, including this one from Griffith University in Queensland, Australia (emphasis added):

End of Australian snow in sight Snow cover is already declining in Australia’s alpine regions, and the trend is expected to continue. The average snow cover at Spencer’s Creek in the Snowy Mountains, the highest altitude snow course in Australia, has declined by 30% overall and 40% in spring over the last 50 years. Associate Professor Catherine Pickering said the alpine region is one of Australia’s areas most threatened by climate change and reliance on snow-making is not financially or economically sustainable. “We’ve predicted by 2020 to lose something like 60% of the snow cover of the Australian Alps,” she said. “Unfortunately, because our current emissions and our current rises in temperatures are at the high end of the predictions, it’s definitely coming to us sooner and faster. “In a few years the amount of water that ski resorts will need to make snow is going to exceed the amount of water that’s used by Canberra. And it looks like we are heading back towards dry conditions, so where will they get the water?”

That was 13 years ago. So, how’s it gone for the climate alarmists down under? Well, a diverse source energy provider called Snowy Hydro (gas, hydro, solar, wind, etc.) has maintained snowfall records at Spencer’s Creek for 70 years, and the data can be found here.

This is what the data showed for 2012 compared to 2025 to date:

And, this is how 2025 compares to 1954 when the records begin:

Some end of snow! Also, notice that in 1954 the season ended at the end of October and in 2012 it continued into mid-November, and it starts slightly earlier, too.

I asked Grok, which, in my judgment, has a bias toward climate alarmism, what Catherine Pickering was saying today, and got this:

Earlier predictions attributed to her (e.g., via 2012–2015 media) suggested snow could become unreliable by the 2020s, prompting skepticism in some outlets (e.g., Watts Up With That? in 2015). However, Pickering's focus is on probabilistic trends rather than absolutes, acknowledging variability (e.g., occasional heavy falls like 2025's). She stresses that even bumper years don't negate the overall decline, as seen in Spencers Creek data showing a ~0.4–0.6 cm/year drop in maximum depths.

Yeah, yeah, yeah . . . the latest data and good years mean nothing even though 2025 is higher than when record-keeping began. Climate alarmism knows nothing that does not fit the politically correct narrative.

#GriffithUniversity #Australia #Snowfall #Climate #ClimateAlarmism

Share