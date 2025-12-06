Another wind energy boondoggle just bit the dust in Wyoming, and it’s a three-fer because it was going to include solar, too, and feed a green hydrogen boondoggle. The Cowboy State Daily is a fabulous media outlet and covers the story here, but I have questions.

First, here are a few excerpts:

A Converse County district judge has sided with a local rancher and reversed the State Board of Land Commissioners’ approval of a wind energy lease for the potential $1.7 billion Pronghorn H2 project, ruling Friday that the project doesn’t meet the state’s own definition of wind energy leasing because it won’t connect to the electrical grid.

District Court Judge F. Scott Peasley issued a 17-page ruling, vacating Wind Lease No. WL-1620, which the State Board had approved in a 4-1 vote in April.

The decision marks a significant victory for rancher Mike Stephens and his family operation, Stephens Land and Livestock LLC, who challenged the lease on the grounds that it violated Wyoming law and the board’s own rules…

The lawsuit centered on a core legal question: whether a wind project that doesn’t feed electricity into the traditional power grid qualifies for a wind energy lease on state trust lands.

The board’s rules define “Wind Energy Leasing” as leasing of state land for the exclusive right to convert wind energy into electrical energy “including collecting and transmitting the electrical energy so converted to the substation from which the electricity will be transmitted from the wind energy development to the interconnection of the transmission grid.”

The Pronghorn H2 project doesn’t plan to do that. Rather than selling electricity to the grid, it would use wind-generated power to produce “green” hydrogen jet fuel through electrolysis. That distinction, Stephens’ attorney Patrick Lewallen argued, meant the project didn’t qualify under the state’s wind energy leasing rules…

The Wyoming Attorney General’s Office, representing the Board, argued that Stephens lacked standing because the lease approval didn’t directly harm him any differently than the general public.

The judge disagreed, finding that Stephens and his ranching operation would suffer distinct harm because they own a 172-acre homestead parcel directly adjacent to the proposed wind farm. Stephens and his family live on that land…

Gov. Mark Gordon, who voted with the majority to approve the lease in April, had previously pointed to local support for both the Pronghorn project in Converse County and the related Sidewinder project in Niobrara County, emphasizing the significant role private property owners play in both developments…

“The state lease provides for an increasing sliding scale lease payments should the project move forward,” Gordon added.

Amy Edmonds, Gordon’s spokeswoman, told Cowboy State Daily Friday, “We are reviewing the decision, and the Board will be discussing options with legal counsel.”

A leading opponent of the Pronghorn and Sidewinder projects is Secretary of State Chuck Gray. On Friday, he told Cowboy State Daily, “I applaud the court’s ruling reversing the Pronghorn wind lease, which is great news for the people of Wyoming and vindication for those pushing the truth on this issue.”

“Woke wind is wrong for Wyoming. As the only member of the State Board of Land Commissioners to vote against all of these boondoggle wind projects, it is refreshing to see the truth win out,” he said.

Gray offered a barrage of takes on Friday’s ruling, including, “Perhaps most importantly, my opposition to these wind leases was based on the fact that these projects are bad for Wyoming, because they are based on the fantasies of left-wing, government-controlled, enviro-insiders, driven by Soros-funded green new deal schemes intent on destroying Wyoming’s core industries.”

…The Board could appeal the decision to the Wyoming Supreme Court or seek other legal remedies.

In explaining why the grid connection requirement matters, Judge Peasley pointed to the public reaction when the Board approved the lease in April.

“There is no great need to speculate or conjecture why the use of windmills on state lands requires the converted energy be transmitted to a substation,” Peasley wrote. “Indeed, this requirement in the ‘definition’ section of the Board’s wind energy leasing chapter impacts the entirety of the rules relative to wind energy, including the potential impact to surrounding areas.