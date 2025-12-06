Pronghorn H2 Wind Project Gets Hook by Judge Who Read the Law After Four Republican Officials Failed to Do So and Deceived Themselves by Imagining It All Made Sense
Another wind energy boondoggle just bit the dust in Wyoming, and it’s a three-fer because it was going to include solar, too, and feed a green hydrogen boondoggle. The Cowboy State Daily is a fabulous media outlet and covers the story here, but I have questions.
First, here are a few excerpts:
A Converse County district judge has sided with a local rancher and reversed the State Board of Land Commissioners’ approval of a wind energy lease for the potential $1.7 billion Pronghorn H2 project, ruling Friday that the project doesn’t meet the state’s own definition of wind energy leasing because it won’t connect to the electrical grid.
District Court Judge F. Scott Peasley issued a 17-page ruling, vacating Wind Lease No. WL-1620, which the State Board had approved in a 4-1 vote in April.
The decision marks a significant victory for rancher Mike Stephens and his family operation, Stephens Land and Livestock LLC, who challenged the lease on the grounds that it violated Wyoming law and the board’s own rules…
The lawsuit centered on a core legal question: whether a wind project that doesn’t feed electricity into the traditional power grid qualifies for a wind energy lease on state trust lands.
The board’s rules define “Wind Energy Leasing” as leasing of state land for the exclusive right to convert wind energy into electrical energy “including collecting and transmitting the electrical energy so converted to the substation from which the electricity will be transmitted from the wind energy development to the interconnection of the transmission grid.”
The Pronghorn H2 project doesn’t plan to do that. Rather than selling electricity to the grid, it would use wind-generated power to produce “green” hydrogen jet fuel through electrolysis. That distinction, Stephens’ attorney Patrick Lewallen argued, meant the project didn’t qualify under the state’s wind energy leasing rules…
The Wyoming Attorney General’s Office, representing the Board, argued that Stephens lacked standing because the lease approval didn’t directly harm him any differently than the general public.
The judge disagreed, finding that Stephens and his ranching operation would suffer distinct harm because they own a 172-acre homestead parcel directly adjacent to the proposed wind farm. Stephens and his family live on that land…
Gov. Mark Gordon, who voted with the majority to approve the lease in April, had previously pointed to local support for both the Pronghorn project in Converse County and the related Sidewinder project in Niobrara County, emphasizing the significant role private property owners play in both developments…
“The state lease provides for an increasing sliding scale lease payments should the project move forward,” Gordon added.
Amy Edmonds, Gordon’s spokeswoman, told Cowboy State Daily Friday, “We are reviewing the decision, and the Board will be discussing options with legal counsel.”
A leading opponent of the Pronghorn and Sidewinder projects is Secretary of State Chuck Gray. On Friday, he told Cowboy State Daily, “I applaud the court’s ruling reversing the Pronghorn wind lease, which is great news for the people of Wyoming and vindication for those pushing the truth on this issue.”
“Woke wind is wrong for Wyoming. As the only member of the State Board of Land Commissioners to vote against all of these boondoggle wind projects, it is refreshing to see the truth win out,” he said.
Gray offered a barrage of takes on Friday’s ruling, including, “Perhaps most importantly, my opposition to these wind leases was based on the fact that these projects are bad for Wyoming, because they are based on the fantasies of left-wing, government-controlled, enviro-insiders, driven by Soros-funded green new deal schemes intent on destroying Wyoming’s core industries.”
…The Board could appeal the decision to the Wyoming Supreme Court or seek other legal remedies.
In explaining why the grid connection requirement matters, Judge Peasley pointed to the public reaction when the Board approved the lease in April.
“There is no great need to speculate or conjecture why the use of windmills on state lands requires the converted energy be transmitted to a substation,” Peasley wrote. “Indeed, this requirement in the ‘definition’ section of the Board’s wind energy leasing chapter impacts the entirety of the rules relative to wind energy, including the potential impact to surrounding areas.
For the record, I totally agree with Secretary of State Chuck Gray, who voted no as a member of the State Board of Land Commissioners. The other three members and the Governor all voted yes on the basis of the supposed revenue these boondoggles would generate for the state. All five members are Republicans, the Governor being a big RINO on climate issues, despite being in a coal, gas, and oil state.
I asked my first question to Grok. What kind of subsidies, direct or indirect, were to go into the project from the state and/or the Feds? This is the answer I got:
Subsidies for the Pronghorn H2 ProjectThe Pronghorn H2 project, a proposed green hydrogen production facility in eastern Wyoming powered by wind and solar, relies on a mix of federal and state incentives to support its economic viability. These include direct matching funds for the broader hydrogen sector (though not explicitly tied to Pronghorn in public records) and indirect support via tax credits and exemptions. No direct federal grants were awarded, as the associated Wyoming Infrastructure for Sustainable Hydrogen Hub (WISHH) was not selected for U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) funding in 2023. Recent 2025 DOE cancellations of other hydrogen hub grants do not impact Pronghorn, given its non-selection. Below is a breakdown of planned or applicable subsidies, categorized by source and type.
These incentives align with Wyoming’s push for energy diversification while prioritizing fossil fuels, but critics argue they undervalue environmental costs like water use and wildlife impacts. The project’s fate hinges on lease resolution and federal credit access.
Four different state subsidy programs for these grifters and four state officials who want everyone to believe that somehow the project is going to produce revenue gains for the state. I don’t attribute any nefarious motives to Gordon or to the other yes votes, who seem to be respectable officials. But, what are they thinking? Why are they drinking the green Kool-Aid?
It doesn’t appear any of them are taking campaign donations from the unreliables or other grifters. Yet, they drank deeply of the con and ignored the express language the court refused to ignore because it was so plain. And, the Attorney General is thinking about an appeal? What accounts for this madness other than Republicans being the perennial stupid party? Those are my questions and I’m not holding my breath for answers, but…
Well Thomas maybe I can help you out with your questions. These chumps most certainly are getting campaign money from the green grift, only it's hidden in plain sight. I give you Powering up Wyoming. About https://share.google/XQOGWjKXFZGMOYm9o
The board of this fake company "arranges" for everyone who is an interested party, to meet, hob know and sort out to direct funds in such a way they do the most "good". That good included fueling the anti nuke campaign that ended Radiants bid for reactor development in Natrona county. Doesn't make fat ranchers fatter you know.
The Cowboy is a great daily read for me so I read this with coffee at 5 this morning.
Very enlightening article, Tom. Next to offshore wind in the Atlantic and North Sea, the stupidest idea I have ever heard is “green hydrogen “. It is a thermodynamic obscenity, and makes the world worse so that these leeches can suck money from the government. There is nothing good or beneficial about green hydrogen, full stop,