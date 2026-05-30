Alexandra Fasulo has filed a lawsuit against New York State for hiding the environmental impact data regarding a giant solar complex being forced on Upstate New York. Her 13-minute video explaining it all follows:

jInterestingly, she says this is only the first lawsuit. Note, too, that she emphasizes that New York is both ignoring its own laws and making it easier for foreign companies to invade Upstate to build giant solar projects. Finally, she goes after environmental NGOs that fail to rise to the occasion and have sold out to the grifters. She calls them cowards.

#NewYork #Upstate #ClimateAct #Solar #Electricity #SolarGrift #Wind #AlexandraFasulo #Lawsuit #FortEdwardSolar #NGOs

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