The following is from an article in the Princeton Alumni Weekly from June, 2021 (emphasis added):

The University Board of Trustees announced that Princeton will divest from some sectors of the fossil-fuel industry. Specifically, the University will divest from the “thermal coal and tar sands segments of the fossil-fuel industry” and from companies that have “engaged in climate disinformation campaigns,” according to a May 27 statement. The University also announced it will set a target date by which to achieve net-zero greenhouse-gas emissions across its endowment portfolio. The Board of Trustees came to its decision after reviewing recommendations by the Resources Committee of the Council of the Princeton University Community (CPUC), submitted in May. As part of the administrative process, the University will determine what expert input is needed to “establish, implement, and sustain actionable criteria for dissociation.” The criteria to dissociate will be based on current and prospective actions of companies. A committee of experts will be established to determine how to “define, measure, and benchmark the greenhouse-gas impact” of the endowment. The University plans to attain net-zero greenhouse-gas emissions by 2046, according to the Sustainability Action Plan.

Nassau Hall , Princeton University's oldest building and former capitol of the United States.By Ken Lund - flickr.com/photos/kenlund/40545844173/, CC BY-SA 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=98640203

How has it all gone? Well, the mush-for-brains experts opined and divestment proceeded, yielding this news from the same source a year and a half later:

The University announced Sept. 29 it is dissociating from — or ending financial relationships with — 90 fossil-fuel companies, and divesting from all publicly traded fossil-fuel companies… For sure, the University is to be credited. The new policy, approved by the Board of Trustees in September, in many ways goes further than that of any other higher-ed institution. Others have divested from fossil-fuel holdings, but Princeton is also dissociating from companies it said are among the largest contributors to carbon emissions — those active in the thermal coal or tar sands segments. Cutting business ties with some of the world’s worst polluters is an important leadership moment for Princeton and, yes, the world. But does the University get to this point without activists, alumni, and faculty forcing the issue? Starting in 2014, a string of student groups called on the University to take more aggressive climate action. Divest Princeton became a leading voice shortly after it was founded in 2019, submitting petitions, making recommendations, and organizing protests. And the Resources Committee of the Council of the Princeton University Community (CPUC) authored a report in May outlining many of the actions adopted by the University… Exxon Mobil is among the 90 companies targeted for dissociation, but BP is not because it doesn’t meet the criteria recommended to the CPUC by a faculty panel and now adopted by the University. Serianni says Princeton must eliminate all research funding from fossil-fuel companies… Indeed, climate-change action must be as quick as it is dramatic. Princeton took another important step in 2019 with its Sustainability Action Plan, which aims to have the University at zero emissions by 2046. What can it do next?

I asked Perplexity who was on the CPUC committee and got this for 2024-25, which serves to support my mush-for-brains observation from above:

Now, let’s take a look at where Princeton is at five years after declaring for divestment, and securing expert opinion on how to do it, via an article from the Daily Princetonian:

The Princeton University Investment Company (PRINCO) has ended its divestment from publicly traded oil and gas companies, according to a letter from PRINCO President Vincent Tuohey published Monday. The University will maintain its previously-established dissociation from the thermal coal and tar sands portions of the fossil fuel industry. PRINCO, which manages the University’s endowment, has set a net-zero emissions goal for the University endowment portfolio by 2046, according to the letter, which is the same year as the University’s campus net-zero target. As a step towards achieving a net-zero endowment, PRINCO previously committed to eliminating all of its holdings in publicly traded fossil fuel companies in 2022. At this time, the University dissociated from 90 fossil fuel companies involved in thermal coal and tar sands, as mandated by the Board of Trustees. In the letter, Tuohey described the change in divestment policy as part of PRINCO’s “revised approach” to balancing support for the University’s research mission and its commitment to climate sustainability. “Our revised approach will give PRINCO greater flexibility in managing an endowment whose resources are critical for financial aid and scientific research — including climate research — at a time when our sector is under financial strain,” Tuohey wrote. The letter stated that it is “not obvious” whether the University’s previous approach to fossil fuel divestment had any meaningful impact on moving the endowment towards its net-zero goal… The University provided an update in February 2024 that PRINCO had completed its divestment of endowment holdings in publicly traded fossil fuel companies. The University most recently updated its list of companies subject to fossil fuel dissociation to include 1,769 companies meeting the dissociation criteria… In February 2026, PRINCO reduced its long-term endowment return projections from 10.2 percent to 8 percent per year, anticipating an endowment value $11.3 billion lower and an annual payout $500 million lower than the previous forecasts. As of October 2025, Princeton’s endowment was valued at $36.4 billion. This year’s annual “State of the University” letter from University President Christopher Eisgruber ’83 outlined the arrival of additional budget cuts as a result of the downturn in endowment growth. Tuohey also underscored that U.S. government policy may constrain the University’s ability to achieve its new 2046 net-zero commitment… “The transformative impact of our faculty’s research and the intellectual and leadership contributions that our students and alumni make to the world will far outweigh the effects of any dissociation choices we might make,” Eisgruber wrote. In making the case for PRINCO’s revised approach to achieving a net-zero endowment, Tuohey committed to annual updates on progress and serious engagement with Princeton’s impact on “a more sustainable climate and environment.”

Yeah, yeah, yeah…

Admit, buddy, you chose poorly, and you’re afraid to admit it because that just wouldn’t sit well with your luxury belief friends. Nevertheless, we accept your surrender, no matter how disingenuous it may be.

Hat Tip: R. Keen

#Princeton #FossilFuels #Divestment #Endowment #Investment #Returns

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