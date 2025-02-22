Yes, President Trump is playing hardball on energy. Jo Nova has the story here.

Here’s more from one of the articles she quotes:

Top officials at the US Department of Homeland Security received a memo on Friday ordering an immediate stop to work connected to climate change and the elimination of climate-related terms across the agency. The memo instructs senior office heads to “eliminate all climate change activities and the use of climate change terminology in DHS policies and programs, to the maximum extent permitted by the law,” according to the document seen by Bloomberg News. The changes are meant to bring “alignment” with Trump’s executive orders that reverse multiple climate-related orders by former President Joe Biden, it said. The directive from DHS Secretary Kristi Noem marks the latest move by President Donald Trump and his appointees to roll back federal efforts to address global warming and could affect disaster response capabilities which are overseen by DHS. DHS did not immediately provide a comment outside of regular business hours on the climate-related contents of the memo. In the three weeks since Trump’s inauguration, his administration has already moved to withdraw from the Paris Agreement, halted the flow of billions of federal grant dollars funded by two major climate laws, and abruptly fired or put on administrative leavehundreds of Environmental Protection Agency staff who work on climate or environmental justice. Activities impacted by Noem’s new directive at DHS include modifying or terminating contracts related to climate change, ending participation in climate working groups, revising or rescinding climate policies and ending reporting requirements. Noem also ordered agency leaders to remove “climate change terminology in all DHS programs, policies, products, communications, and activities,” according to the document.

Bloomberg, of course, treats all this as sacrilege, but when most of us read it, we rejoice. Finally, someone who will do what they say and not engage in painting with pastels; someone who refuses to substitute meaningless gestures for action.

And, the AP, which takes money to advance the climate cult's cause, offers more of the same:

President-elect Donald Trump is set to create a National Energy Council that he says will establish American “energy dominance” around the world as he seeks to boost U.S. oil and gas drilling and move away from President Joe Biden’s focus on climate change. The energy council — to be led by North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, Trump’s choice to head the Interior Department — will be key in Trump’s pledge to “drill, drill, drill” and sell more oil and other energy sources to allies in Europe and around the globe. The new council will be granted sweeping authority over federal agencies involved in energy permitting, production, generation, distribution, regulation and transportation, with a mandate to cut bureaucratic red tape, enhance private sector investments and focus on innovation instead of “totally unnecessary regulation,” Trump said.

The AP view is negative, of course, but it hardly matters. That's the beauty of Trump's approach, which is to ignore them as Republicans should have been doing all along, but now can because thousands of flowers have bloomed in the world of media and no one now needs to worry what AP, Bloomberg, the Washington Post or the New York Times thinks about anything.

