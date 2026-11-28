Guest Post by Bonner Cohen, Ph.D. of CFact.

As American households continue to struggle with high food prices. Millions of acres of farmland in the upper Midwest and Great Plains could be permanently taken out of production if a Biden-era policy revising decades-old conservation easements covering one of the region’s unique topographical features is allowed to stand.

In 2024, the Interior Department’s U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) “reinterpreted” 60-year-old conservation easements it had entered into with thousands of farmers in the region to protect prairie potholes (shallow freshwater depressions in the land formed by ancient glaciers). Water collects in prairie potholes, either from rainfall or melting snow; some are wet only intermittently, while others are wet year-round. The FWS sees prairie potholes as wetlands, hence its interest in regulating them.

The easements from the 1960s, written by federal bureaucrats with little knowledge of the region’s traditional agricultural practices, were often subject to various interpretations. For example, it wasn’t always clear what land the federal government had easements on. Nevertheless, on balance, the arrangements held up reasonably well over the decades.

That all changed in 2024, when the Biden FWS rewrote the terms of the easements. “This rule treats any drainage of land covered by an easement as a crime, regardless of how little the potholes are affected by it,” the Pacific Legal Foundation (PLF) points out. One of the farmers caught up in the rule is PLF client Cody Peterson, a third-generation farmer in North Dakota’s LaMoure County who is suing the FWS in federal court.

“When parties enter into a legal agreement, they must honor its terms unless they mutually agree to change them,” said Jeff McCoy, an attorney with PLF, which is representing Peterson pro bono. “The Fish and Wildlife Service vastly expanded its control over our client’s private land, impeding his ability to make a living and violating the terms of their agreement. The agency must keep its word and honor its original agreement.”

The centerpiece of the FWS’s “reinterpretation” of its easements is the establishment of setback zones around the tens of thousands of prairie potholes that dot the region’s farmland. Under the rule, the agency claims the authority to regulate potholes as small as one-tenth of an acre, with setback zones preventing farming within a quarter mile of the potholes. As a result, farmers are effectively barred from growing crops on broad swaths of their own property. PLF client Cody Peterson, for example, stands to lose 40% of his usable land.

North Dakota alone has 1.5 million acres under FWS conservation easements. If other farms with federal easements in the state are affected as much as Peterson’s, that would mean the loss of 600,000 acres of productive farmland. And while the original easements explicitly allowed “normal farming practices,” such practices now are just as explicitly prohibited.

For nearly 200 years, farmers have installed subsurface drainage tiles to remove excess water from the soil, allowing for higher crop yields by reducing salinity. Under the FWS’s new rule, utilization of drainage tiles within 190 feet of a pothole is banned.

It’s not just farmers and, by extension, consumers who will suffer if the rule stays in effect. In neighboring Minnesota, Ellingson Drainage, a third-generation, family-owned business providing drainage tile services to farmers, has seen its business plummet since the FWS rule went into effect. The company has filed its own suit against the FWS.

Peterson was among a group of angry farmers, backed by North Dakota Sen. Kevin Cramer (R), who traveled to Washington in October to plead their case with Interior Secretary Doug Burgum. Burgum could make the problem, and the lawsuits, go away by rescinding the Biden-era rule.

His agency has already begun the regulatory cleanup by requesting public comments on ways to calculate setbacks for the placement of drain tile by farmers on land where the FWS holds easements. Clearing up the vague language in the original easements can be done without jeopardizing the livelihoods of the region’s farmers and agricultural businesses.

The FWS’s unilateral reinterpretation of its conservation easements is not only a bait and switch. It is a land grab in which farmers are being denied the economic use of their property by the same federal government to which they pay their federal taxes.

In specifying some of the rights American citizens enjoy, the Fifth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution states, “nor shall private property be taken for public use without just compensation.” The public use in this case is regulation of prairie potholes, for which affected farmers were offered no just compensation.

Featured image U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service

Bonner R. Cohen is a senior fellow at the Committee For A Constructive Tomorrow, where he concentrates on energy, natural resources, and international relations. He also serves as a senior policy adviser with the Heartland Institute, senior policy advisor at National Center for Public Policy Research, and as adjunct scholar at the Competitive Enterprise Institute.

#BonnerCohen #PrairiePotholes #FWS #PropertyRights #ConservationEasements #FifthAmendment #Farmers

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