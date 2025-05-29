Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JacqNSW's avatar
JacqNSW
1h

Thank you Thomas, well written to explain how the average person is "Gamed".

Kind Regards

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Thomas J Shepstone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture