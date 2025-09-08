Energy Security and Freedom

Dick Storm
5h

It is always sad to see a new company fail. However, those of us that understand Thermal power generation and the economies and reliability of Thermal power knew this day was coming. In my opinion it is the result of poor public education and compounded by very effective indoctrination of the public and politicians by forces that hate America. Aka the SWAMP and Dark Money NGO allies

Jeff Chestnut
33m

No subsidy no revenue no profit no company no jobs.

They all fit together. People installing solar have made a very risky decision and now face the reality of that risk. The solar companies installing may not be the company that made the sale which may not be the company that manufactured. What could go wrong has gone wrong. Many are asking themselves why them? Afterall they feel they were doing good. Next time do a better job at making a decision and don’t let your analysis of facts be clouded by emotions of good feelings of euphoria.

© 2025 Thomas J Shepstone
