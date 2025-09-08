Guest Post by Robert Bradley, Jr. at Master Resource.

An adage of political economy is that the market picks winners, leaving losers for government. Residential solar is no exception. The grim news continues with PosiGen, a company “making solar panel leasing accessible and affordable for all homeowners, regardless of their credit score or income level.”

The story is told by Ryan Kennedy in pv magazine USA, Residential Solar Installer PosiGen Ceases “most of its operations” (August 26, 2025).

Residential solar installer Posigen announced it will cease most of its operations through the United States, effective immediately. The company cited “significant financial difficulties” in a WARN Act termination notice to its employees. The shutdown of operations includes the closure and permanent layoffs at its facilities in Plymouth Meeting and Conshohocken, Pennsylvania. The solar installation business serves customers in Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Louisiana and Mississippi. It also offers battery energy storage installation and energy efficiency services.

The political boom-to-bust business story is familiar. Continued Kennedy:

The installer said it grew its operations rapidly, which later led to a liquidity strain. Amid market slowdown, it was forced to use its working capital to advance contracted solar projects to completion, which pressured liquidity. The company then made a missed interest payment on its credit facility in favor of preserving capital to pay its channel partners and pay operating expenses. Its lender then exercised its rights to freeze cash and issue a notice of default on Posigen’s credit facility. This caused a sudden and unexpected interruption in the company’s business operations, said the termination letter.

With 500 employees, a company representative stated:

My heart goes out to hundreds of my colleagues locally, nationally, and abroad who lost their jobs this past weekend. If your company is looking for amazing, principled people who will go above and beyond to fulfill their mission, I urge you to seek out former Posigen employees….

Kennedy documented the general market decline from higher interest rates and a loss of vital state and federal subsidies, resulting in “an industry once defined by double-digit growth in installations is experiencing falling demand.” With a nearly one-third decline in residential solar installations in 2024, and further declines this year, leaders such as SunPower, Sunnova, and Mosaic Solar have already declared bankruptcy, Kennedy noted.

The mass-market solar industry is left grasping at straws. The new strategy of greatly reducing costs begs the question: why was this not done before, and who will be left to try to be successful? “The Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) said over 65% of the cost to install residential solar is related to soft costs like paying sales teams, securing permits, grid connection costs, and more,” Kennedy writes. But maybe ending dues to the SEIA is part of the ‘soft costs’ that need to go. After all, other solar executives, including David Bergeron of SunDanzer Development, never joined SEIA for this reason.

Here are some other recent solar posts at MasterResource:

Solar Bankruptcies: The New Normal (August 20, 2025)

A Welcome Farewell: Solar Crony Leaves Shell (September 3, 2025)

Sunnova Declares Bankruptcy (June 10, 2025)

Editor's Note: WHYY is a public radio station that has been generously funded by Philadelphia's gentry class to attack oil and gas as part of its mission. It was a partner in the now-defunct State Impact PA that propagandized against Pennsylvania's shale revolution for many years. It just ran a story about Posigen that offers several additional facts about the company's demise. It includes a letter to employees saying this:

Dear Employee: PosiGen Developer LLC (together with its indirect parent, PosiGen, PBC, the Companynis experiencing significant financial difficulties and is therefore required to cease most of its operations throughout the United States, effective immediately. As a result, and without limitation, the Company is implementing a permanent layoff in its facility located at 400 Davis Drive, Suite 400, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462 and 231 East Elm Street, Conshohocken, PA 19428 (collectively, the “Facilities”), effective immediately, affecting employees located in or reporting remotely to the Facilities. This layoff will result in, among other things, the permanent closure of one or more operating units of the Facilities. The Company is actively seeking to obtain sufficient financing from its lender to continue its remaining operations and/or to effectuate a sale of its remaining business and, if it cannot do so, it intends to shut down all operations and close the entire Facilities… The Company has been experiencing rapid growth recently due to certain external opportunities. The growth has placed the Company in a liquidity strain both in the short term and the long term. The Company was able to raise short-term financings to address its liquidity needs while it progressed towards a long-term financing solution. Ultimately, the Company’s efforts to raise long-term capital, including through a possible asset securitization transaction, failed. This all occurred in the shadow of the passage of a new federal tax law that canceled certain federal renewable energy tax credits as of the end of 2025, adding regulatory uncertainty to the renewable energy industry and making it more difficult for the Company to secure financing.

No subsidies, no business. It’s as simple as that. The company was apparently hoping to secure more of them through some innovative grifting strategies but that didn’t work either as WHYY reports:

PosiGen’s downfall could deal a blow to the accessibility of solar power in the Philadelphia area, since it has served households who cannot afford the upfront costs of installing solar themselves. In a news release earlier this month, the Philadelphia Energy Authority credited PosiGen with boosting the percentage of Philly households with rooftop solar who earn low to moderate incomes above the national average. “This progress is due in large part to the Solarize program’s expanded offerings,” the release read. “Since 2021, installer PosiGen has offered a solar leasing option, enabling homeowners of all income levels to go solar with no upfront cost and no minimum credit score.” The Philadelphia Energy Authority and PosiGen touted the company’s model as recently as Friday, when the two held an event in West Philadelphia to promote the affordability of solar leasing, despite the federal tax credit rollbacks. Kyle Wallace, formerly the vice president of public policy and government affairs at PosiGen, told WHYY News on Friday the tax credit PosiGen uses to reduce the up-front cost of its systems and offer an affordable lease price would continue to be available for systems placed in service by the end of 2027. After that, the company may need to raise the price of leases for new customers, he said. “There are still solar options out there,” Wallace said. “While some of the credits are ending at the end of this year, there’s still going to be options like leasing that will make solar accessible even beyond 2025.” Wallace said last week that PosiGen thought solar energy would continue to grow and that the company was particularly “bullish” about the opportunity presented by battery storage paired with rooftop solar. He was laid off days later, according to a post on LinkedIn.

#Solar #MasterResource #Bradley #Posigen #Bankruptcies #Grifting #WHYY

Share