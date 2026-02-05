Porsche Goes Back to the Future with Combustion Engines After "Deperately Trying to Dance to the Tune of Environmental Nutcases"
The MGUY, in this 10-minute video, addresses Porsche’s fall from grace with its customers and the turnaround that is now in progress as it goes back to the future with combustion engines!:
Enjoy! And here are the links to the full stories the MGUY discusses:
NY Post article: https://m-g.uy/284429
Porsche: https://m-g.uy/cc3486
