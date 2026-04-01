Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
5d

Use whatever electricity it takes and pay for it. Now make them pay for the road taxes embedded in liquid fuels. There is no need to segregate what the electricity is used for, just add it on to the annual registration fees.

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Gary's avatar
Gary
5d

I would guess that the vast majority of EV owners charge at home. Of those, the fastest are Level 2 chargers (similar to a clothes dryer) with a maximum charge rate of 7KWh. Charging takes HOURS, which is fine since it takes place overnight. I have a Tesla and that’s how it works at my house.

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